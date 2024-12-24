Erik ten Hag would be the ‘Spursiest’ of all Spurs appointments, but the real problems at the club will only be solved by a board change.

Where’s Erik?

We’re at hospital waiting our turn on the c-section list and I was reading who will be the next Spurs manager article. Was genuinely surprised not to see this name as there is no ‘Spursier’ appointment. Erik Ten Hag.

JC STFC

Ange in/out? Who cares?

It has reached the point where, at HT yesterday, I was pleased to be on cooking duty. Missing significant elements of the match such as Liverpool’s third goal…and fourth…and fifth. I genuinely wish we hadn’t scored those two late goals as we deserve a spanking just so Ange can finally stop with the weird smirk and passive aggressive post-match interviews.

Speaking of which, Sky were absolutely delighted with his previous post-match interview where he exclaimed “are you not entertained” by repeating throughout the second half.

A clown club – a comment Football365 have used roughly 247 times a day in the past few months – is fair. What isn’t is the fact that this business and its CEO, are taking the absolute p*** out of its fan base (that should read its legacy supporters in truth – the holiday making day trippers are loving it). I knew someone trying to sell their Chelsea ticket on the exchange, a 4:30 Sunday evening kick off, two weeks before Christmas and the club were demanding £84 – and that wasn’t the most expensive ticket either. The ticket didn’t get sold.

That Levy isn’t going anywhere means it’s all pretty irrelevant, and (relatively speaking) depressing. In the past year we have sold/released Kane, Dier, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Sanchez, Lloris, Emerson, Skipp, Winks, Sessegnon, Lo Celso, Ndombele and Rodon….that is a staggering amount off the wage bill, with a minimal amount incoming comparatively. Until the club is prepared to pay the required wages to secure the best players, then it really doesn’t matter what coach is there, the ceiling will always be ’try for top four’…

Depending on your source, we’re anywhere from £11m to £24m below Liverpool and almost £63m below Arsenal…the other three, understandably, are a fair bit further north of Tottenham.

Thank f*** we have the greatest entertainment/business park in Europe.

Dan Mallerman

…All Spurs problems stems from the greed and miserliness of Daniel Levy. No decent coach will want to play for Spurs. Please get rid of him if you want to see the real Spurs.

R.S.

The Angeball red herring

Let’s get one thing straight.

With the personnel available to Postecoglou on Sunday night, the outcome was always going to be a win for this excellent Liverpool team. So, the only question would seem to be, would it have been better to play “sensible” or orthodox tactics and lose 3-0, or to do what Tottenham did and lose 6-3? I for one am firmly in the “death or glory” camp. Who wants to die wondering. With the team facing an inevitable outcome, defiance was the only way to go.

After all, Angeball had got Spurs to a semi-final only 3 nights previously.

The meek shall inherit the earth? Nonsense!

Best Regards,

Kirit (NW London)

The neutrals’ choice

I was losing interest in the Premier League TBH, but this stupid/brilliant Spurs team is pulling me back in – I love them so very much.

Happy Christmas F365 folks – hope you have a joyous one, and I hope those that will find it hard get through okay. And that we stuff Doncaster at home next weekend – festive goodwill only goes so far.

Jeremy (I’ll never cheat on my Colchester with you Spurs, but I can admire from afar) Aves

The Lysergic Lyricas

Lysergic acid diethylamide actually focuses the sensory perceptions and allows patients – under proper clinical supervision – to better deal with the effects of various trauma including depression and PTSD. This is why, moving forward, it might potentially act as an important tool in dealing with the treatment of complex psychological issues. In research – for example – spiders who are given LSD create webs that are more mathematically precise than those they create naturally.

Ange’s team, on the other hand, plays football like a troupe of rodeo clowns who drank all of the coffee and snorted all of the cocaine; they’re wizards for about three minutes, until the shakes and the paranoia set in…

Also, Riccardo Calafiori is an excellent football player. We are fortunate to have him.

Merry Christmas and all the best in 2025 to the entire F365verse…except, obviously, Stewie.

George, Little Spruffleton on the Waters

Inevitability

There’s only one way this is going…

Ange is an Aussie, mate.

So the football world will shun the idealist romance of Angeball and plunge into a post apocalyptic wasteland where the only currency is cold hard football statistics.

‘Mad Facts’.

Not sure how Mel Gibson will be received in the Spurs Stadium when they’re filming the biopic mind.

Merry Christmas to all.

John (‘the batteries, THE F***ING BATTERIES!!!’) Mac, Cork

Fraudiola and all that

As a Liverpool fan, I find the criticism Pep Guardiola is currently receiving unwarranted, primarily because I never believed he deserved the overwhelming praise showered on him during his periods of success.

Timing and choice are critical to success, and Pep has often benefitted from both. I first heard of him during his tenure at Barcelona, where his squad included Valdés, Alves, Puyol, Márquez, Abidal, Yaya Touré, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Eto’o, and Henry. A team of undeniable world-class talent. It was a case of stepping into the perfect setup at the right moment.

After a sabbatical, Pep moved to Bayern Munich, a club so dominant in Germany that opposing teams might as well have rolled dice while riding unicycles and singing Nessun Dorma. He inherited a team fresh off a treble-winning season and equipped with an unmatched financial edge. Again, impeccable timing.

Then came Manchester City. Even before his arrival in 2016, City had assembled a backroom staff tailored to his needs and began acquiring players on his wishlist. With the club’s vast financial resources, he inherited the ideal conditions. From John Stones and Leroy Sané in his first summer, to Laporte, Mendy, Walker, Silva, and others, City have spent over €50 million on 16 different players under Guardiola. Few managers have ever enjoyed such consistent backing.

But now, cracks are showing. Financial scrutiny has perhaps diverted focus from the squad, and Guardiola faces challenges he cannot simply solve by snapping his fingers or buying another €80 million player. His system demands perfection, yet this ageing team appears drained of creativity, individual flair, and adaptability. When Erling Haaland doesn’t score, they effectively play with ten men.

Critics like to lambast managers such as Russell Martin or Ange Postecoglou for their inflexibility, accusing them of sticking to systems that don’t suit their players. Is Pep facing a similar issue now? Does he still have the players capable of executing his complex system?

This situation reminds me of the Monte Carlo roulette incident in 1913, when the ball landed on black 26 consecutive times. Gamblers, convinced red was “due,” kept doubling down—only to lose again and again. Is Guardiola now gambling on his team “clicking” back into form, betting on red because he believes his way is the only way?

Why, then, does the media hesitate to critique him as harshly as others? Is it because he’s Pep, and they assume he’ll figure it out eventually? Or is it because they, too, are betting on red?

Is Guardiola an all-conquering genius? Or has he simply made astute career choices and now finds himself grappling with the same challenges as everyone else?

Kind regards,

Ian H

Amorim’s lack of big club experience a problem

Consider any office construct. You’re a mid-level company Manager joining a huge organisation. Your first task would be to bed in, understand the environment, stabilize yourself first and then move forward with the personnel who have been there the longest (they may not be the ones you need in the long run, but surely want for the time being).

Over time, once you’ve gained the experience, understood everyone, you decide whom to lean on, whom to work with and whom to release. This is the general fabric of function in any role which involves people management. Am afraid, Amorim has already failed in that regard. He didn’t have a strong enough ground to start with a destabilized atmosphere that he created from week two. A risk not worth taking.

Now for the other points which i’d wish any United Manager would pay some heed to:

Bruno doesn’t offer enough in midfield with regards to flow of play or even quality finishes. To me he’s just plain mediocre. The odd Hollywood pass or creative goal should not define his role.

Licha is not designed to work as a defender, leave alone a left-sided one. He’s best suited as a defensive midfielder.

Playing with a mix of seven defenders/defensive midfielders is just an awful strategy if you’re trying to control a game, least of all against teams like Bournemouth. A 3-5-2 works best if your wingers are mostly attacking with the ability to defend and not the other way round. Malacia and Dalot on the wings with Garnacho on the bench is a waste of the real qualities of a team.

Lack of a stable team, which to me, was equally an issue under ETH, is hurting the cohesion of this new setup. It’s immensely important for each individual to know where they stand, else it becomes a guessing games in their heads which can be massively counterproductive. Zirkzee over an in-form Hojlund is a perfect case in point.

And finally, a football Manager, like any other senior official in a company, needs to bring with oneself individual/team based strategies, which one needs to implement. Strategies, which have worked in ones previous role. Reshuffling the pack and changing their holistic approach, isn’t what i’d call a major plan of action. A real plan consists of improving on the players’ skill sets and using them to the betterment of the team. This is what I find lacking in most leaders these days.

Enough said. Hope things change soon else I keep seeing repeat of the same issues being managed differently over and over again, which isn’t really helping the club or it’s fans in any reasonable way.

Saby MUFC Reading