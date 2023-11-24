Ten Hag provides injury updates on Hojlund and two Man Utd teammates – ‘Everton a close finish’

Rasmus Hojlund remains a doubt for Manchester United’s trip to Everton on Sunday, as manager Erik ten Hag provided an update on the injury status of the striker, as well as fellow Denmark international Christian Eriksen, and Luke Shaw.

Hojlund limped off in United’s 1-0 win over Luton ahead of the international break with a hamstring problem, while Eriksen was forced off in the same game having suffered a knee injury.

Neither of them played for Denmark as a result and while a club statement last week revealed Eriksen will be out for around a month, Hojlund’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Ten Hag said ahead of United’s trip to Goodison park: “Christian will take a little bit longer. It will take some weeks until he will return.

“Rasmus Hojlund, not too bad. Everton will be a close finish but we’re working on that.

“We’re not sure if he can make that but, hopefully, in the next week, he will return to the squad.”

Hojlund may well be saved for two crucial away fixtures after the clash with Everton, with United first heading to Galatasaray in the Champions League in a game they must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

They then head to St James’ Park to face a Newcastle side who dumped them out of the League Cup at the start of November.

Luke Shaw – who’s not played for United since suffering a muscle injury in September – will likely feature in those two key games as Ten Hag revealed he is in contention to play against Everton on Sunday.

There have also been fears over the fitness of Andre Onana, who picked up a shoulder injury on international duty with Cameroon, but the 27-year-old has trained all week and will start against the Toffees.

Hojlund’s possible absence could mean a rare start for Antony Martial, who’s not played from the off in the Premier League since early September.

