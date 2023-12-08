Ten Hag insists Rashford must fight for his place in Man Utd team that ‘lines themselves up’

Ten Hag has told Rashford he must force his way back into the Man Utd team.

Erik ten Hag has said it is up to Marcus Rashford to force his way back into the Manchester United side.

Rashford was dropped for Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea after being criticised for his performance in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, and the England forward has struggled to replicate his form from last term.

“Rashford is an incredible, good player,” Ten Hag said. “You can’t do it with 11 players, he can’t play every game, he’s not in this moment in the form he was last year but I am sure he will get there.

“It is up to them [to get back into the side]. The team will always line themselves up and the best players who form the best team will play.

“As manager, my coaches, with the rest of the staff, we always consider [our team selection] but the next game is always the most important, especially in the Premier League where everyone is killing everyone, you need a strong team.”

Luke Shaw has started United’s last four games having returned from injury, and Ten Hag insists he’s a vital part of the team.

“Start with the last: I think a lot, he is a player others can build on, he gives belief and confidence to other players, teammates around him feel comfortable, he will deal with difficult situations, he will set up, take the initiative, create and strengthen absolutely the team.

“His presence, his personality, but the skillset with physicality, so strong, technical ver good, he is a high-profile player and we are happy he is back on.”

United face an in-form Bournemouth side at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Ten Hag has plenty to consider in his team selection with a must-win Champions League match against Bayern Munich to follow on Tuesday before they head to Liverpool next Sunday.

“I think they have very good form, Bournemouth,” Ten Hag added. “It’s a very good side, very well constructed, capable players, again you have to play your best. Everyone is killing everyone, you have to be 100 per cent ready as a team for that game, that’s our job to do, to get there.

