Erik ten Hag, manager of “the worst coached team in the Premier League”, has insisted he will “keep fighting” and remains adamant he is the man to take Manchester United forward next season.

United were embarrassed by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, defending terribly and failing to create anything of note in the absence of Bruno Fernandes, as a brace from Michael Olise and further goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell condemned the Red Devils to their 13th defeat of the season, the most in a campaign in their history.

Under-23s would do better

After the game, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed United are “the worst coached team in the Premier League”, and reckons the Under-23s would have done better.

“They’re the worst coached team in the Premier League. No Manchester United team should be losing 4-0 to Crystal Palace.

“I get the injury issues, but Manchester United’s under-23s will have been coached, come through the academy and taught how to play.

“I think if Manchester United’s under-23s played against Crystal Palace tonight, they still wouldn’t have lost 4-0 tonight.”

Ten Hag vows to ‘keep fighting’

Ten Hag admitted after the game that it was a poor performance, but insisted he will keep fighting.

He said: “It is clear and it is obvious. This is underperforming. We didn’t act how we want to do it and it’s by far not good enough. We are very disappointed, but the fans were always behind us and we keep fighting, like the fans did.

“There are always reasons and everyone sees our backline and we have huge problems. At the end of the day, we have to deal with it and we should have done better than we did.”

Asked whether he is capable of turning Manchester United around, Ten Hag said: “I will keep fighting and I prepared the team in the best way I could do and it was not good enough, by far not good enough. I have to take the responsibility for that, but I will find energy and I will prepare them for Sunday’s game.

“All season, we have huge problems and by now, this is the fourth defeat in this calendar year, so that’s not a lot and every time, we had huge problems and many times, we sort it out. Today, we didn’t.”

And Ten Hag is adamant he is the man to turn things around at Old Trafford.

“Absolutely and the right players are there so when available, we have a good squad. We miss almost the whole back line and then, we have problems.”