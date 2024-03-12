According to reports, Erik ten Hag has selected his preferred replacement for Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Casemiro.

The Red Devils paid an initial fee of around £60m to sign Casemiro ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after they missed out on FC Barcelona standout Frenkie de Jong.

Casemiro back to Real Madrid?

Man Utd were criticised at the time for spending such a significant fee to sign a midfielder with such a limited shelf life. The 32-year-old has been impacted by injuries and his form has declined this term after he impressed during his debut season in the Premier League.

Casemiro’s sub-par performances this season have fuelled reports linking him with a move away from Old Trafford. A move to the Saudi Pro League has been consistently mentioned and it was even claimed last month that he could return to Real Madrid.

One of United’s priorities this summer will likely be to buy a new centre-midfielder and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ten Hag has ‘requested’ the signing of AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana.

The France international has emerged as one of the standout defensive midfielders in Ligue Un and he is expected to be on the move in the summer.

Fichajes claim ‘United are clear about the need to find a guaranteed replacement for Casemiro’ and they have ‘put their sights on Monaco, and more specifically on Fofana’.

The report adds: ‘Man Utd are not the only ones interested in Fofana, since both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Turin have also shown great interest in the French midfielder, valued at 30 million euros [£25m].’

Harry Kane to Old Trafford?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new recruitment team are likely already in the market for a new striker who can compete with Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd were interested in Kane before he signed for Bayern Munich last year and it has boldly been reported of late that he could return to the Premier League in the summer.

Journalist Dean Jones admitted it will be “difficult” for Man Utd to sign him but they “would do everything possible to make it happen”.

“If United are going to sign a striker, then Kane is as good as it gets. So we know there’s admiration for him and they do still hold some interest,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“At the moment, I wouldn’t have huge expectations around it. If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you’re in the loop as to is it possible to sign him, and Man Utd will do that.

“But let’s face it, there is very little sign at the moment of Man United signing a player for mega money. So even if his situation does start to open up, it’s still going to be difficult to sign him.

“They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it’s hugely difficult to do.”