Will Ten Hag resign at Man Utd before he’s sacked? Ornstein reveals why he could have ‘decision to make’

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag could have “a decision to make” if the new ownership structure takes away his “power”.

Ten Hag is under pressure over results and performances with the Red Devils out of the Champions League and League Cup, while they are struggling in the Premier League.

Their 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on December 30 saw them drop down to eighth in the Premier League table with some supporters tipped into the ‘Ten Hag out’ camp over recent results.

There have been rumours that the Man Utd boss could be under pressure when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club is finally ratified.

But Ornstein reckons Ten Hag could also have “a decision to make” with the Man Utd manager needing to conduct his own “due diligence” into the new part-owners.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Ornstein said: “There’s another part of this that suggests Ten Hag has a decision to make. In the summer I think he’ll have a year to go on his contract, plus an option for United to extend. And if things are stable at that point, and he remains in position, then presumably these coming weeks and months will be used for him to do a bit of due diligence as well, does he want to continue? Are the parameters going to be right for him?

“There have been some reports in the last 24 hours or so suggesting that he wants to keep this veto he has over transfers, that has been the case since he came into the club under the regime of John Murtough as football director, Darren Fletcher as technical director, more recently Matt Hargreaves as transfer negotiator, Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director.

“It will obviously be a new setup and will Sir Dave Brailsford, Jim Ratcliffe and others who may come into the club be willing to give him that sort of power or will it change, and if it changes will he be happy with that?

“So, yeah of course there’s more power in the hands of the new ownership setup at Manchester United but, if Ten Hag picks up a bit of a head of steam, will he have a decision to make as well?”

There have been rumours that Ten Hag wants to make as many as three signings in the January transfer window but Ornstein has tempered Man Utd supporters’ expectations for the window.

When put to him that the Red Devils’ transfer window plans have not really changed despite INEOS’ incoming investment, Ornstein added: “Yeah, and it kind of has to because INEOS haven’t been ratified yet, so they can have influence over proceedings but they don’t have power of execution.

“That was always expected to be the case in this six to eight week process, post the agreement being signed. Under the Owners’ and Directors’ Test restrictions, maybe it will be shorter. There have been some suggestions of four to six weeks, let’s see.

“And so the word at United was always business as usual, and they are having to work within the Financial Fair Play parameters, which was gearing them towards possibly one or two loans, very little room to manoeuvre.

“And maybe that even suits INEOS, Sir Dave Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe as they focus on getting in fully, which it looks like will be slightly post-window, and then target the summer as a real recruitment focus of their attention.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will take over football operations at Old Trafford.

“That might displease some United fans, who want them to do a load of business in this winter market, but it doesn’t seem to be realistic unless they can shift some bodies out, in the form of a Sancho, a Martial or a Varane, for example.

“And that may give them a little more room for manoeuvre and I suspect United’s current football setup and recruitment department would have some ideas in place.

“They’ve definitely having some conversations behind the scenes as to what they might be able to do if that happens and that should’ve been laid out in the plan we now know was relayed to INEOS.

“But I think the summer is the big start from a transfer perspective and if INEOS are going to bring someone in, say a director of football and a head of recruitment, two positions that have been reported for weeks now, then it might take some time to get these people in.

“And therefore it would be much better for them to start in the summer anyway and not make decisions now with people who may not be in place further down the line. So I think a bit of patience is going to be required around the transfer market.”