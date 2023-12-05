Ten Hag responds to Man Utd journalist ‘ban’; insists dressing room is ‘united’ despite ‘leaks’

Erik ten Hag has insisted that he has the backing of the Manchester United squad ahead of their Premier League game against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

It has been heavily reported in recent days that Man Utd’s players are not happy with the direction they are in under Ten Hag, who has reportedly “lost 50%” of the dressing room.

This follows their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday night. Man Utd were barely able to lay a glove on their Premier League rivals as they should have lost more convincingly.

This result leaves Man Utd outside of the Champions League places in seventh and they face Chelsea, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the coming weeks.

During his latest press conference, despite his squad being ‘angry’ at two players for ‘leaking’ stories, Ten Hag was insistent that he still has the support from the dressing room.

“Oh yes, I am sure, you can see for instance the comeback against Brentford, the Burnley game, the Fulham game, every time the team is there, showed great character, great determination, resilience so we are together,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“You can see you can’t play such great football as we did recently without unity.”

Ten Hag also indicated that he will “listen” when “players have a different opinion” to him.

“I listen always to my players and I give them always opportunities to tell, if the players have a different opinion of course I will listen,” Ten Hag added.

MEDIAWATCH: Ten Hag sack set as Manchester United consider ‘Jose Mourinho move’ after one win in 12 games

“Maybe one or two [have told me], but it is about in general, the majority want to play like this proactive, dynamic brave that is what they want. You can see the players are behind it because of the performances against Everton and Galatasaray, we are really improving, we can’t make the goal we did against Everton if the players don’t embrace it.”

Several outlets were banned from attending Tuesday’s press conference after posting negative stories relating to Ten Hag’s situation at Man Utd. The Dutchman has suggested that this was done because the journalists in question went “behind our back”.

“They should have come to us first and not go behind our back printing articles that is not the right thing. We have a good relationship, they come to us beforehand, we have a debate about it,” Ten Hag said.

When asked if he’s concerned stories of discontent are true, Ten Hag answered: “No, of course there are always in every team players who are not playing who are not as happy, not different as normal, you have to wait for the chance and that can come, but there are no issues.”

FEATURE: Ten Manchester United stars who made every post-Ferguson boss ‘lose the dressing room’ for £360m