Ten Hag sack: ‘Baffled’ Ratcliffe targets Man Utd ‘fresh start’ as ‘major concern’ could ‘cost’ manager his job
According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS ‘already have replacements’ for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘in mind’.
Ten Hag is under serious pressure as he is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.
The Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd but the Premier League giants are enduring a miserable campaign. Having already exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup, they are eighth in the table after 21 games.
Ratcliffe is waiting for his takeover to be ratified by the Premier League but major changes are already in the process of being made behind the scenes.
Omar Berrada has been snatched from Man City to become the club’s new chief executive, while Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is among their targets for the director of football role.
While Ratcliffe will only purchase a 25% stake in Man Utd for around £1.25bn, he will take control of footballing matters right away and the form of Ten Hag’s side means the former Ajax boss’ job is at risk.
Earlier this month, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed Ten Hag is basically on ‘trial’ until the summer.
Writing in his column for The Telegraph, he noted: ‘Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos ‘takeover’. He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season. Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go.’
Football Transfers are now reporting that ‘Ten Hag’s recruitment’ may ‘cost him his job’ as INEOS are ‘planning for the future’.
It is said that United’s new stakeholder ‘already has replacements, but no talks are underway at this stage’.
Those close to Ratcliffe are ‘baffled’ by Ten Hag’s recruitment and ‘believe that a fresh start is needed in the summer’. The report adds.
‘We are told that there are major concerns about the players who have been bought in by Ten Hag – and even more about why they were chosen. The ambition is to strip the Dutchman of any power when it comes to transfers, with a lot of his deals going through agency SEG.
‘Despite reports that the group does not see this season as a write-off, it would take a big uptick in displays to see Ten Hag at the helm come the end of the season. Man Utd are unlikely to reach a Champions League spot this season and there is the feeling that a revamp is needed.
‘It’s believed that the only good purchases made by Ten Hag, withstanding this season – such as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen – were very obvious choices.
‘There is a want to bring in young English talent and merge that with experienced Premier League players while ensuring that the club does not overpay. Ineos know Man Utd’s reputation of being overzealous with funds must be smashed.’