Ten Hag sack: ‘Baffled’ Ratcliffe targets Man Utd ‘fresh start’ as ‘major concern’ could ‘cost’ manager his job

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS ‘already have replacements’ for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘in mind’.

Ten Hag is under serious pressure as he is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd but the Premier League giants are enduring a miserable campaign. Having already exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup, they are eighth in the table after 21 games.

Ratcliffe is waiting for his takeover to be ratified by the Premier League but major changes are already in the process of being made behind the scenes.

Omar Berrada has been snatched from Man City to become the club’s new chief executive, while Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is among their targets for the director of football role.

While Ratcliffe will only purchase a 25% stake in Man Utd for around £1.25bn, he will take control of footballing matters right away and the form of Ten Hag’s side means the former Ajax boss’ job is at risk.

Earlier this month, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed Ten Hag is basically on ‘trial’ until the summer.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, he noted: ‘Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos ‘takeover’. He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season. Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go.’

Football Transfers are now reporting that ‘Ten Hag’s recruitment’ may ‘cost him his job’ as INEOS are ‘planning for the future’.

It is said that United’s new stakeholder ‘already has replacements, but no talks are underway at this stage’.

Those close to Ratcliffe are ‘baffled’ by Ten Hag’s recruitment and ‘believe that a fresh start is needed in the summer’. The report adds.