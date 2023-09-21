Ten Hag sack ‘considered’ by ‘worried’ Man Utd as ‘deep crisis’ leaves manager ‘on the tightrope’

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘considering’ sacking Erik ten Hag as a result of their poor start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Ten Hag was the manager chosen to replace Ralf Rangnick after his dismal spell as Man Utd’s interim boss at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Dutchman overcame several issues to enjoy a fruitful debut season at Man Utd as he helped the Premier League giants win the Carabao Cup and finish in the top four.

There was a lot of optimism at Man Utd heading into this season but this has quickly waned following their dreadful start to the new campaign.

The Red Devils have lost three of their opening five Premier League games and they were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group game on Wednesday night.

It’s been claimed this week that Ten Hag is ‘losing the dressing room’ and he is already under a lot of pressure.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are now reporting that Ten Hag ‘is on the tightrope’ as Man Utd ‘go through a deep crisis’.

Fichajes should be taken with a pinch of salt as it’s hard to see a not-so-reputable Spanish media outlet having reliable information about Ten Hag or Man Utd.

Though their report claims Man Utd are ‘worried’ and ‘considering sacking’ Ten Hag if the club’s ‘dynamics do not change in the upcoming matches’.

‘The pressure is increasing’ and an ‘immediate reaction’ is expected when they come up against newly-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend.

Ex-Premier League attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has gone the other way with his take on Ten Hag as the head coach has apparently “got the safest job in the league” apart from Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

When asked if he thinks Ten Hag’s job is at risk, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “Not at all. He’s probably got the safest job in the league, apart from Pep and Arteta.

“Man United won’t sack him, even if they finish outside the top four this season.

“What he’s done with the Ronaldo situation, and starting the get the respect back in the club, he’s done well.

“The Sancho situation is different, I don’t think he had to out him. But what other manager can Man United bring in to get them closer?

“We need to give Hojlund a chance to get adjusted. Then off the pitch, they’ve had the Greenwood situation, the Antony situation – and now the Sancho situation. It’s hard to judge Ten Hag too much, because of the problems off the field.”

