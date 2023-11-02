Ten Hag sack: Emery tipped to snub Man Utd ‘carnage’ to stick with Villa – ‘why would you leave?’

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has been tipped to snub Manchester United if they opted to target him as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

Emery returned to the Premier League just over a year ago as he replaced Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

The 51-year-old previously struggled at Arsenal but he later rebuilt his image at Villareal and he’s loving life at Villa Park.

Under him, the Villans – who have won four points from behind this term – have 26 victories in 43 games and they are currently fifth in the Premier League.

Over at Man Utd, Ten Hag is having a nightmare and he’s at risk of losing his job in the near future.

The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League and Champions League and Newcastle dumped them out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Eighth-placed Man Utd are seven points adrift of Aston Villa in the table and the two clubs are clearly on very different trajectories.

Ex-Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor cannot see Emery leaving for Man Utd as they are “carnage” at the moment.

“Impossible,” Agbonlahor said via talkSPORT. “Unai Emery is at a massive club in Aston Villa – big, big club.

“Owners, they stay out of the way, you don’t hear about Aston Villa’s owners, he gets on with the owners. The players all like playing for him.

“Eleven home games unbeaten in the Premier League, that’s a record and everything about Aston Villa at the moment, the football they’re playing in Europe as well, they’re doing well.

“In the league, they’re four points off the top, fifth position with 22 points and it’s a happy club, why would you leave that for the carnage that’s going at Manchester United.”

Last month, Arsenal legend Martin Keown predicted that Ten Hag will soon be “out of the door”.

“If this was Mourinho in situ then I’m pretty certain all the former players would be on the bandwagon saying they want him out,” Keown said.

“I don’t know if his [Ten Hag’s] public relations are very good but what I’m seeing with my own eyes, I don’t see a convincing performance. Because he’s getting results, he’s in there fighting and he’s got a chance.

“This is the biggest opportunity they’ll get at the weekend, but I don’t see Man City slipping on again. It can’t happen.

“Potentially he’s out of his depth it looks like he is right now. They’re just hanging on to get results. If he goes on another run of two or three defeats I think he’s out the door.”

