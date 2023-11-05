Ten Hag sack: Ex-Prem boss ‘awaits’ Man Utd ‘offer’ with him the ‘main alternative’ to costly duo

According to reports, former Wolves and Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui is keen to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd but he is under increasing pressure and is among the favourites in the Premier League sack race following their dismal start to this campaign.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways on Saturday night as Bruno Fernandes’ late goal saw them edge past Fulham.

But Man Utd were nowhere near their best and would have been beaten if Fulham were more clinical.

Man Utd have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and they are at risk of being eliminated from the Champions League. They also face an uphill battle in the race for the top four as they are five points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Club chiefs moved to give their backing to Ten Hag earlier this week but a huge turnaround is required for the Dutchman to remain in charge beyond this season.

And according to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Lopetegui is hoping to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 57-year-old is one of Europe’s most respected coaches and he did a remarkable job at Wolves last season as they avoided relegation from the Premier League with relative ease.

Lopetegui left Wolves in the summer after he butted heads with board members over transfers and AS are of the understanding that he ‘awaits the call’ from Man Utd.

OPINION: Bruno brilliance saves Man Utd as Ten Hag extracts worst of Sir Alex ‘DNA’



Ten Hag is said to be ‘hanging by a thread’ at Man Utd and Lopetegui is ‘waiting to receive offers’ from Premier League sides.

The veteran head coach is reportedly ‘viewed favourably’ by the Man Utd hierarchy and he is described as the ‘main alternative’ to Unai Emery and Zinedine Zidane, who are described as ‘costly’ options.

Earlier this week, Gabby Agbonlahor explained why he cannot see Emery leaving Aston Villa for Man Utd.

“Impossible,” Agbonlahor said via talkSPORT. “Unai Emery is at a massive club in Aston Villa – big, big club.

“Owners, they stay out of the way, you don’t hear about Aston Villa’s owners, he gets on with the owners. The players all like playing for him.

“Eleven home games unbeaten in the Premier League, that’s a record and everything about Aston Villa at the moment, the football they’re playing in Europe as well, they’re doing well.

“In the league, they’re four points off the top, fifth position with 22 points and it’s a happy club, why would you leave that for the carnage that’s going on at Manchester United.”

MAILBOX: Ten Hag throws another Man Utd star under the bus with his ‘unacceptable’ bullsh*t