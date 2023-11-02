Ten Hag sack: Huge Man Utd ‘pay-out cost’ revealed as Neville hints at imminent manager exit

According to reports, it would cost Premier League giants Manchester United ‘over £15m’ if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford as they won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

But he has endured a nightmare start to this campaign and the pressure is mounting on the head coach.

Man Utd‘s 3-0 loss to Man City in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon leaves them eighth in the Premier League and eight points adrift of the Champions League places.

Matters at Old Trafford were made worse on Wednesday night as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Football Insider claim ‘it will cost Man Utd over £15million if they choose to sack manager Ten Hag this season’.

The report explain: ‘If the United hierarchy chooses to sack Ten Hag this season, Football Insider understands that it would cost the club a compensation payout of over £15million.

‘His contract at United runs until 2025 with an option to extend for a further year, and sacking Ten Hag would require the Glazers to pay him his guaranteed salary for the length of his contract.

‘United would also have to cough up significant compensation fees to dismiss his backroom staff.’

On Thursday morning, Man Utd legend Gary Neville hinted that we “know how it ends” for Ten Hag with him “struggling in front of our eyes”.

“On my way up to the gantry last night I bumped into Dan Ashworth [Newcastle’s sporting director] He transformed the FA’s structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle,” Neville said.

“He’s competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s doing. Will work with his coach , recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly. In the last two matches Manchester United have played two clubs that have installed proper football departments to support the team on the pitch and off it.”

He added: “The complete opposite of United. We haven’t got a sporting director! I used to travel up to Newcastle and feel sorry for their great fans when the energy and enthusiasm had been sapped from them under Mike Ashley. It was painful to see.

“Last night we saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing.

“Every single United fan bored and flat . On the pitch the players in shock, the performances woeful and a manager struggling in front of our eyes. We’ve seen it before, we know how it ends and we’ve had enough.”

