According to reports, Liverpool-linked Julian Nagelsmann is the ‘main candidate’ to replace Erik ten Hag after Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Before United’s home match against Fulham, Ten Hag‘s side had made an unbeaten start to 2024 and won four Premier League games in a row.

This improved run of form improved Man Utd‘s Champions League hopes but they crashed back down to earth over the weekend.

Fulham Alex Iwobi netted a stoppage-time winner as Marco Silva’s side earned an impressive 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Following this result and Aston Villa’s 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils are eight points adrift of Unai Emery’s team in fourth.

Speaking post-match, a valiant Ten Hag insisted that Man Utd are still “getting better” and “going in the right direction”.

“We have seen lately we’ve done very good but had setbacks,” Ten Hag told reporters. “We should have won this game because the team showed great character, we had slow starts in both halves.

“We lost some stability with Casemiro going off, we fought ourselves back, then we went for the win and by the end we let them slip away.

“We could have won this game, we should have won this game. We have to recover from this setback, look forward and do better. After one defeat, you have to see the bigger picture and it looks very good.

“We have to catch up in certain positions, cut the injuries back, we will have more balance. Also strengthen the squad in the windows, you see there are many good players, real high potential players, so they will be getting better and better. We are definitely going in the right direction, when we have the squad available we have a very good team.”

READ MORE: Tuchel now among leading Man United manager contenders if Ten Hag sacked



The pressure on Ten Hag has eased in recent weeks but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Nagelsmann is the ‘favourite’ to replace him and ‘lead the Red Devils project towards new horizons’.

Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui, Roberto de Zerbi, Francesco Farioli and Thomas Tuchel are mentioned as potential alternatives, but Nagelsmann – who is also being linked with Liverpool – has ’emerged as the leading candidate’.

The 36-year-old left Bayern Munich this year and he is now the manager of Germany’s national team. But it is noted that the Man Utd ‘opportunity is within reach’ as he ‘could be ready to make the jump’.

READ MORE: Mailbox… Ten Hag finally exposed as ‘a fraud’ and Man Utd have been ‘lucky’ to have the Glazers as owners



In response to Ten Hag’s stubborn post-Fulham comments, Gabby Agbonlahor hit out at Man Utd’s “delusional” manager.

“Have you ever heard someone more delusional? When a manager is delusional like Ten Hag is sounding now, it is time to move him on,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“Come out and be honest, your team were dreadful. Every player through the whole 90 minutes. Eighth home defeat this season. ‘The team showed character to grab the equaliser.’ You winding me up?”

Agbonlahor added: “United have been getting away with bad performances and still somehow winning games, but today they got exactly what they deserved. Manchester United today were a disgrace to that football club.”