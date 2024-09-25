According to reports, Erik ten Hag is ‘on the brink’ of being sacked and Manchester United have already ‘selected’ his replacement.

Ten Hag came under immense pressure last season as Man Utd massively underperformed en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

However, the Dutchman managed to keep his job as he was given backing by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. after helping Man Utd beat arch-rivals at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Kieran McKenna were among the managers linked with Man Utd as potential replacements, but Ten Hag ended up committing his future to the Premier League giants by penning a new contract until 2026.

The optimism at Man Utd increased in the summer as they had a positive summer in the transfer market, but they have struggled at the start of this season.

The Red Devils have wins over Fulham and Southampton, but they are in the bottom half of the Premier League after losing to Brighton and Liverpool, while they were held to a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Man Utd get their Europa League campaign underway on Wednesday night as they face Dutch outfit FC Twente before they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Following United’s disappointing start to the season, Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to leave and the club are already being linked with potential replacements.

Man Utd are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe following a ‘boardroom bust-up’, while a report in Spain claims Ten Hag is ‘on the brink of dismissal’ and they have ‘selected his replacement’.

The report claims Man Utd are ‘already starting to consider names for his possible replacement’ and Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi ‘has gained the most traction in recent days’.

