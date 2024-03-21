There is a growing expectation that Erik ten Hag will be sacked by Man Utd in the summer.

According to reports, Erik ten Hag is likely to be ‘handed a swift return to management’ if Manchester United decide to sack him in the summer.

Ten Hag is nearing the end of his second season as Man Utd head coach and he is coming under increasing pressure ahead of the summer.

Will Man Utd sack Ten Hag?

After the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League last term, they have declined this term as they sit sixth in the table and exited the Champions League prematurely.

Ten Hag‘s hopes of keeping his job were boosted before the international break as Man Utd beat Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford to qualify for the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Despite this victory, Ten Hag likely needs to win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League to stay in charge of Man Utd heading into next season.

Man Utd are being linked with several potential replacements and it’s recently been claimed that England boss Gareth Southgate is among their preferred targets.

Regarding Ten Hag’s future, a report from The Daily Star claims he will be ‘offered an escape route to the Bundesliga if he is sacked by Man Utd’.

‘Ratcliffe wouldn’t hesitate in stumping up the £10m in compensation due to Ten Hag if he decides to bring in a new boss. But Ten Hag’s stock remains high in Europe – and he won’t be short of offers if he finds himself out of a job this summer.’

‘Bayern Munich have been keeping close tabs on the Ten Hag situation and are admirers of the 54-year-old, although Xabi Alonso remains their No.1 choice to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel.

‘But German rivals Bayer Leverkusen and VFB Stuttgart also like Ten Hag – and could be willing to hand him a swift return to management. Leverkusen will need to replace Alonso, who is weighing up offers from Bayern and Liverpool, who want him to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. ‘Stuttgart, meanwhile, fear losing current manager Sebastian Hoeness, who could move to Bayern should Alonso choose Liverpool.’

“I’m not that surprised…”

Man Utd legend Roy Keane has explained why he “could see” Southgate replacing Ten Hag in the summer.

“I could see that happening [Gareth Southgate being the next Manchester United manager],” Keane said via The Rest is Football podcast.

“Well, obviously everyone’s thinking he’s probably going to be with England this summer if he has a good Championship, thinking if they could win it.

“And if they don’t, then maybe they’re thinking maybe you’ve run your race with him.

“His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I’m not that surprised with it.”