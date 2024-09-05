Ten Hag sack? Man Utd boss ‘in danger of being removed’ as INEOS reveal ‘serious concern’

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is reportedlly failing to impress INEOS with his side’s style of play this season and is ‘in danger of being removed’.

The Red Devils slumped to a 3-0 home defeat against Liverpool last weekend, leaving the Dutchman facing more questions over the direction of his team.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag made three changes following the previous last-gasp 2-1 loss at Brighton, with forward Joshua Zirkzee and defender Matthijs de Ligt both handed first starts following big-money summer transfers, while Alejandro Garnacho came in on the wing.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was then taken off at the break, having given the ball away in the build-up to both of Liverpool’s first-half goals.

A number of pundits and former players expressed their confusion last season at Ten Hag still not knowing a style of play or his best team.

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand even labelled the Red Devils’ style of play under Ten Hag as “kamikaze chaos football” in April and there has been little sign of improvement this term.

And Ferdinand’s former team-mate Peter Schmeichel is also concerned that Ten Hag still seems to be contributing to big transfer decisions.

When asked to define the Red Devils’ style of play under Ten Hag, Schmeichel said: “I still don’t know and it’s probably one of the most disappointing things is that we’ve had these opportunities now.

“He comes in, Erik, he comes in with a really, really good reputation. He’s allowed to spend a lot of money.

“He’s bringing Antony and Casemiro in, which changes the whole club. The structure of the club changes because of that. I think part of the reason that the sale happened was because they had to finance those two players. So from that moment on the club changed.

“Then you have somebody coming in running the club and there’s been opportunities to make those changes, make those really, really big statements, say, ‘these are our standards, we will not tolerate any less than this’.

“When we lost to Crystal Palace, towards the end of last season, when that game was lost, that was the opportunity where they could’ve said, ‘we will not tolerate this’.”

And now The Guardian claims that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are ‘scrutinising’ Ten Hag’s style of play with the Dutchman ‘at risk’ of losing his job unless things improve.