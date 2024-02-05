Ten Hag sack? Man Utd boss ‘in his last months’ as Ratcliffe plans big summer for ‘new coach’

Manchester United’s lack of January activity hints that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, according to a Dutch journalist.

The Red Devils did not sign anybody in the winter transfer window due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which held back nearly every top-flight side last month.

However, it has been claimed by a reputable Dutch journalist that Ten Hag “is in his last months”, which is why the Premier League club did not spend in January.

This is despite United’s form in recent weeks, with the former Ajax manager getting his most important players back to full fitness.

Ten Hag’s men made light work of West Ham on Sunday with arguably the Dutchman’s strongest starting XI available to him.

Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Andre Onana were all able to start, as was Lisandro Martinez, who suffered a serious injury and could miss a long period.

This will be seen as a huge blow and the Argentine’s injury concerns over the last year could see Ten Hag spend big on a central defender at the end of the season.

That is if he is still in charge…

According to Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, Ten Hag will be sacked by new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the end of the season, with a “new coach” set to be given a tasty summer transfer budget.

Speaking on the latest Kick-Off podcast, Driessen said: “Apart from these two matches (wins vs Newport and Wolves), I think he is in his last months.”

Driessen added that Ten Hag’s summer departure has become more obvious after he was given no money to spend in the winter transfer window.

“If you really wanted to continue with this coach, because the organization is now pretty much with that new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, then you would also have given Ten Hag reinforcements to continue building a team that should be there next year and finish in the top four,” he said.

Driessen believes there was money to spend, but Ratcliffe decided not to let Ten Hag improve the squad despite the Champions League qualification being in doubt.

“I assume that’s destined for the new coach, and not for Ten Hag,” he added. “And that they will leave it now and only start investing and selling it in the summer.

“Yes, FFP could be done, but if you sell a player you could get quite a bit.”