Ten Hag sack? Man Utd boss told he will be ‘gone’ by the summer as ‘whispers’ intensify

Alan Brazil thinks that Manchester United will pull the trigger on Erik ten Hag at the end of the season unless the Dutch boss can salvage things in the coming months.

After a promising debut season in the Old Trafford hot seat, Ten Hag has endured a difficult period in his second season with the club.

With plenty of moving parts at the club right now, there have been some question marks over the manager’s long-term future.

As things stand, it seems unlikely that Man Utd will qualify for the Champions League next season as they currently sit sixth in the league.

While things have somewhat looked up in recent weeks, with Man Utd producing three consecutive wins, Brazil isn’t convinced that Ten Hag will still be in charge next season.

“Unless Manchester United go on a remarkable run, I still think Erik ten Hag will be gone by the end of the season. I honestly don’t think that the players are having him,” Brazil told talkSPORT BET.

“There’s always a chance that winning silverware, maybe the FA Cup could be enough to keep him in the job though.‌

“If they start scoring more goals and getting the fans behind them then things might change, but they’ve just had so many performances this season where you think, ‘Oh my God, come on, you’re better than this!’

“But the last few games, including that win over Aston Villa, have been a bit better so we’ll see. The whispers I’m hearing are the players are not having him. They say he has no man management skills whatsoever.”

As things stand, Ten Hag is among the Premier League bosses who are under the most amount of pressure. The likes of Roy Hodgson, Mauricio Pochettino and David Moyes can also be included in that list.

Former Man Utd captain Roy Keane has echoed the thoughts of Brazil as he belives Ten Hag will need to win the FA Cup or qualify for the Champions League in order to secure his job.

“It’s a harsh word to use, ‘on trial’, because most managers are under pressure, but when you’re Manchester United manager, that pressure comes,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Is he on trial? Yes, he probably is until the end of the season. If he doesn’t get his hands on the FA Cup or get into the Champions League, that pressure will be building.”

