According to reports, Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ sacking head coach Erik ten Hag and they have ‘two’ potential replacements in mind.

Ten Hag came under immense pressure last season as Man Utd endured a poor campaign as they finished eighth in the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils finished the season strongly as they beat arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

This ultimately saved Ten Hag’s job as he penned a contract extension until 2026 after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team conducted an internal review into the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd were linked with Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Gareth Southgate and Kieran McKenna before they opted to stick with Ten Hag.

The optimism at Man Utd raised in the summer as they had a positive transfer window, but their start to the season has been disappointing.

Man Utd are eleventh in the Premier League as they have won just two of their opening five matches. At the weekend, they were held to an underwhelming goalless draw at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and they are already being linked with potential replacements.

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed Man Utd are ‘monitoring’ Eddie Howe as his future at Newcastle United is in doubt.

‘Man United are closely monitoring Eddie Howe’s ongoing situation at Newcastle after his boardroom bust-up, sources have told Football Insider. ‘United currently have managerial concerns of their own, despite opting to stick with Erik ten Hag during the summer. ‘Ten Hag is still under the microscope at Old Trafford after a mixed start to the campaign, and his position will be scrutinised further if the team remains outside of the Premier League top four. ‘Howe is seen as someone who ticks a lot of boxes for Man United, with the hierarchy admiring the way he’s transformed Newcastle, his Premier League track record, and his media profile.’

A new report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘seriously considering a change’ and they have ‘two’ potential replacements in mind.

Howe is said to be a candidate, while Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is another manager who ‘stands out’.