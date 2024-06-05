According to reports, head coach Erik ten Hag is on the brink of learning whether Manchester United will sack him, as his ‘D-Day’ is coming.

Man Utd ended the 2023/24 campaign on a high as they beat arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Despite this, Ten Hag could still be sacked this summer as United’s success in the FA Cup arguably does not make up for their failures in other competitions.

The Red Devils exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, while they finished eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd showed no resemblance of consistency this season and their performances in certain matches have been desperately poor. They arguably hit a new low at the start of May as they were hammered 4-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Ten Hag has had a lot of injury problems to deal with this season and has often used this issue as an excuse for his side’s poor displays, but he certainly did not get the best out of his squad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms an “internal review process is ongoing” and “crucial days are ahead for the club”.

“We’re yet to hear an update on Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, with the internal review process ongoing and a decision expected soon in what could be crucial days ahead for the club,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“I’ve already mentioned that Man United have also held talks with the representatives of other managers, so let’s see what happens there, but it remains an open situation at the time of writing.”

Ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the betting favourite to replace Ten Hag and according to our pals over at TEAMtalk, an ‘announcement’ on Man Utd ‘axing’ the Dutchman ‘could finally arrive on Wednesday‘, with ‘D-Day set to arrive’.

‘TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is that technical director Jason Wilcox, who had undergone a thorough audit of the Dutchman’s suitability to continue, had recommended the removal of Ten Hag as manager. ‘However, their win at Wembley, which proved both Ten Hag can compete tactically against the best and that his players can show for him when called upon, has given Ratcliffe a major headache. ‘While the club has sounded out a number of candidates, none of them have yet reached the stage where they are ready to offer those would-be managers the job. That situation is further complicated by the very fact Ten Hag remains in situ for now: a chicken and egg situation. ‘However, amid all the conjecture there is a belief that, with Ten Hag soon back from the holiday he went on in the immediate aftermath of the cup final victory, together with the transfer window due to open in just nine days time, a decision on Ten Hag’s future will be reached this week – and potentially as soon as Wednesday.’

