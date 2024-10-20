According to reports, Manchester United and Manchester City are set to ‘fight’ for the same manager as the two clubs are interested in Ruben Amorim.

Erik ten Hag has been under immense pressure at the start of this season as Man Utd have only won three of their opening eight Premier League games.

The Dutchman was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as United finished eighth in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished the campaign on a high as they won the FA Cup and this saved Ten Hag, who later extended his contract until 2026.

Man Utd’s 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday has slightly eased the pressure on Ten Hag, but upcoming games against Fenerbahce and West Ham are ‘pivotal’. A report has also revealed the ‘astonishing’ cost of a potential sack ‘bill’.

Pep Guardiola’s future is also in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

The Spaniard was heavily linked with the England job before the FA appointed Thomas Tuchel and former Everton chairman Keith Wyness believes this job “would’ve been below him”. Despite this, he still suspects that his time at Man City is “coming to an end”.

“I think the England job would’ve been below him, to be honest,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I don’t think it’s that important of a job. The media seem to think it’s the most important job in English football but I don’t think it is.

“The Premier League is a much bigger job than England.

“I don’t think Pep had any real interest in doing that job, and I’d have been very surprised if he took it.

“He may well run his contract out in the near future. Whether he does one more year, I don’t know, but I think his time at Man City is coming to an end.”

It’s been reported that City are already scouring the market for a potential replacement and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim – who was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer – is the ‘leading contender’ to replace Guardiola.

Man City may face competition in the race to acquire Amorim as a report in Spain claims Man Utd ‘will fight’ for the ‘robbery’ on their arch-rivals.

‘Manchester United are looking for alternatives for the future and one of the names that has gained traction in recent weeks is that of Ruben Amorim. ‘The Old Trafford management is certainly considering the possibility of getting the Portuguese coach in 2025, a year that promises to be crucial for both Manchester clubs, as both United and City could be looking for new coaches. ‘Amorim, 39, is seen as an ideal successor to Erik ten Hag, who could leave at the end of the season if results do not improve. Manchester City have also shown interest in the Portuguese, who appears to be a solid option if Pep Guardiola decides not to renew his contract and end his time at the Etihad Stadium.’

