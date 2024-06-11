According to reports, Sir Alex Ferguson ‘has the ear’ of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is ‘pressing’ Manchester United’s new co-owner to replace Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag helped to ensure United’s season ended on a high as they beat Man City 2-1 at Wembley in the final of the FA Cup.

Man Utd to sack Ten Hag?

However, the Dutchman’s job is still at risk as Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League, while they also struggled in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.



Co-owner Ratcliffe bought a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants earlier this year and has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Several changes have already been made as chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox have been recruited, while they remain in pursuit of Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

After a disappointing season, a major squad overhaul is expected at Man Utd and Ratcliffe could also appoint a new manager.

An internal review is ongoing at Man Utd as they consider whether to fire Ten Hag. It has been widely reported that they are eyeing potential replacements and have been turned down by ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol insisted “some sort of clarity” on Ten Hag is “expected” in the coming days.

“United have been holding this post-season review and we’re expecting some sort of clarity this week on his future,” Solhekol said.

“You would hope Ten Hag would be the first person to know. He’s back from his holiday and you would imagine United will hold face-to-face talks soon.”

England boss Gareth Southgate is the current betting favourite to replace Ten Hag, but a report from HITC claims three managers have been ‘spoken to’ and Ferguson is ‘pushing’ for one man in particular.

‘It has emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken directly with Tuchel whilst HITC can confirm that there has also been contact with De Zerbi and Pochettino’s camps.’

‘Indeed one of those options is Mauricio Pochettino, which has come at the behest of United’s legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson – who has the ear of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. ‘Ferguson is very close to Pochettino and HITC is told that he continues to press the case for the Argentine to be given the chance to take charge – having previously missed out to Ten Hag for the United job in 2022. ‘HITC understands Pochettino is someone of interest to United, and sources close to the former Southampton and Tottenham boss have confirmed to us that he has made it clear that despite only leaving Chelsea at the end of last season – he is ready to return to management.’

