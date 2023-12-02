Ten Hag sack? Man Utd ‘interested’ in appointing manager of European giants who is ready to ‘resign’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly considering leaving the Serie A giants at the end of this season amid links with Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season in charge of Man Utd in 2022/23 as he helped them win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

But the Dutchman is currently experiencing second-season syndrome as United have endured a miserable start to this campaign. After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup prematurely, they are now on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League.

Man Utd face Newcastle United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the coming weeks and this run of fixtures will be pivotal for Ten Hag, who is the joint-second favourite in the Premier League sack race.

Carlo Ancelotti has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Ten Hag in recent weeks but the Real Madrid boss is reportedly being lined up to become Brazil’s new manager.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), Juventus head coach Allegri is another managerial candidate being considered by Man Utd.

The 56-year-old – who returned to Juventus in 2021 for a second spell in charge – has helped the Turin giants win the Serie A title on five occasions.

The report claims Allegri is ‘considering leaving’ Juventus. His frustration has grown as he ‘feels the club has changed after Andrea Agnelli’s resignation and was frustrated by Antonio Conte’s visit to the Vinovo training ground’.

The Saudi Pro League and Premier League are said to be potential destinations for Allegri, who is ‘thinking about resigning’. Man Utd and Chelsea are mentioned in the article as the English clubs ‘interested in picking up the Italian tactician’.

Stan Collymore thinks Ten Hag’s days at Man Utd are numbered as he has “struggled to assert his influence over the club”.

“In terms of Man United’s record under Erik ten Hag, it’s poor. It’s all about winning, that’s the most important thing, performances don’t need to be cavalier,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“Do I think he’s the long term man for the club? I don’t. You’ve got to have the character or the personality of a Pep or a Klopp to be able to really assert influence over the club, something ten Hag has struggled to do.

“When you are a Manchester United manager and you run a football club that brings in Andre Onana, who is arguably worse than the outgoing goalkeeper, then that has to be on the manager.

“If you look at Klopp’s signings from when he had a real say over transfers, ditto Man City, virtually every player in the early days, were seven, eight or nine out of ten players. You can’t say that about Onana. That tells me everything I need to know about the recruitment at Old Trafford and the panic buying.

“Rasmus Hojlund at £70m is another. United were basically under pressure because Liverpool had got Gakpo, Man City had Haaland, Aston Villa had tied down Ollie Watkins… so all of a sudden Man United are like ‘we need a striker.’”

