Ten Hag must be sacked by Man Utd for Jamie Carragher to get his Gary Neville wish

Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist a jibe at Manchester United after Erik ten Hag’s record in the 2023/24 season was compared to Gary Neville’s at Valencia.

United suffered their eighth defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday, as West Ham scored twice in the second half of the London Stadium to leapfrog the Red Devils and leave Ten Hag’s side in eighth place.

The Dutch boss was appointed at the start of last season and led United to third in his debut campaign, in which they also won the League Cup.

But the 53-year-old is enduring a torrid second term at Old Trafford, and having already been dumped out of the Champions League, qualification for next season’s tournament is looking more and more unlikely.

United’s troubles led one fan to post a comparison of their current season with Neville’s infamous spell in charge of Valencia, for which he is frequently mocked by fans and fellow pundits.

‘Ten Hag 23/24, 26 games, 13 losses, 33 goals, 41 goals conceded,’ the X user wrote.

‘Gary Neville at Valencia, 28 games, 11 losses, 39 goals, 38 goals conceded.’

And Carragher couldn’t resist reposting the alarming comparison, urging United to ‘Give it Gary till the end of the season,’ mimicking the fans who called for Ryan Giggs to replace David Moyes in 2014.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus condemned United to another defeat, their 20th of the calendar year – something that has not happened to United 1989.

Despite having not scored in their last four outings in all competitions, Ten Hag made the somewhat bold claim that his side were dominant against West Ham.

“I think we controlled the game, and we gave West Ham United nothing,” he said after the match.

“We were so dominant in the build-up, and we created chances also in the transition. I think the first three chances of the game were ours; we have to take them.

Despite that, he added: “There we defended very well for 90 minutes, that has to be always. In this moment we are underperforming. There are reasons for that.

“We have many injuries so the team will be better if the injuries return so we have to stay calm, stick together, stick to the plan. We have to do it together.”

