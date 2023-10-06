Ten Hag sack: Man Utd job ‘too big’ and even Pep Guardiola ‘would sink’ in ‘mess’

Football content creator Mark Goldbridge has stated that the Manchester United job is “too big for any manager” and the likes of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti “would sink” as it’s “a mess”.

United aren’t in the best position at the moment. After seven Premier League games, the Red Devils are 10th in the league – while they’ve won three games, they’ve lost each of the other four.

They’re rock bottom of their Champions League group, having lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the opener, before also being beaten 3-2 by Galatasaray – a game in which Casemiro was sent off.

Off the field, the club has had to contend with the Mason Greenwood situation, eventually deciding he was better off away from United, while also allowing Antony time off, and Ten Hag then pushed Jadon Sancho to the side amid a row over his commitment.

Things clearly aren’t running particularly smoothly, and talk of Ten Hag being sacked has started to creep in, after some players reportedly complained to those above the manager about a “toxic” environment.

Football content creator Goldbridge suggests the manager’s job should be safe, and that’s because he isn’t the problem – it’s much bigger than one man, and even the best managers in the world would struggle.

“Any talk of wanting him out is wrong because there are bigger issues at the club right now,” Goldbridge told talkSPORT.

“United fans are not going after the manager and people outside of our supporters might not understand that. I think the job’s too big for any manager right now.

“If you put Carlo Ancelotti, Diego Simeone, Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp in there, then they’d sink because it’s such a mess.”

Goldbridge reiterated that there’s no point pushing Ten Hag out as there’s nobody well equipped enough to deal with the job, and stated what’s actually needed is for the team to be stripped bare and changed.

“If you go after the manager, like we did with Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, then who do you get in?” Goldbridge said.

“What United needs is a very big overhaul of the team from top to bottom. And then if a new owner comes in and says, I don’t like the vision of Ten Hag and sacks him, I think the fans would go, all right, okay, it’s a new start.”

He also added that none of that can happen until the club is finally sold.

“But it just cannot happen under the Glazer regime because we’ve been there before. The recruitment’s poor, the sales are poor, the club’s in debt, and the Glazers treat the club like a franchise. That’s the huge problem that needs fixing,” Goldbridge added.

