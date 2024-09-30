According to reports, pressure is ‘mounting’ on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after their damaging 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was under immense pressure last season as they struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League, but he kept his job after beating Man City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

The optimism at Man Utd increased in the summer as they had a positive transfer window, while Ten Hag penned a contract extension until 2026.

However, Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next manager sacked as the Red Devils have lost three of their opening six Premier League matches.

Man Utd had Bruno Fernandes sent off against Tottenham, but Ange Postecoglou’s side were comfortably the better side before the Portugal international was dismissed. Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke scored for the London outfit, who could have easily won more comfortably.

A report from The Telegraph claims the ‘pressure is mouting’ on Ten Hag and ‘concern within the club is rife’, but club chiefs ‘will continue to support Ten Hag ahead of key matches against Porto and Aston Villa this week’.

The report adds.

‘Erik ten Hag is expected to remain in charge for Manchester United’s games against Porto and Aston Villa this week amid growing pressure on the beleaguered manager. ‘Ten Hag’s position is under intense scrutiny after United slumped to a second successive 3-0 Premier League home defeat on Sunday, when they were thumped by Tottenham. ‘United’s start to the season has caused consternation within Old Trafford but it is understood that there are no plans for an immediate change of manager and the hierarchy’s focus is on supporting Ten Hag, his staff and the players at a difficult juncture. ‘The pressure on Ten Hag is building, though, and the Dutchman needs a swift reaction from his players away to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and then at Aston Villa in the Premier League three days later in United’s final game before the next international break.’

Before United’s loss to Spurs, a report from Caught Offside claimed Man Utd’s games against Porto and Aston Villa will be ‘decisive’ and they are ‘considering’ former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.