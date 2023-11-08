Ten Hag sack: Man Utd manager target to snub ‘enormous’ Saudi ‘offer’ as he ‘waits’ for Prem job

According to reports, former Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui is not interested in heading to the Saudi Pro League amid interest from Manchester United.

The former Spain and Real Madrid head coach has been out of work since he departed Wolves ahead of this season.

Lopeegui was lauded for keeping Wolves in the Premier League with relative ease last season but he decided to move on after he butted heads with the board over transfers.

The 57-year-old’s spell at Wolves enhanced his reputation and he will likely secure himself a top job next.

Earlier this month, it was claimed by Spanish outlet AS that Lopetegui is ‘waiting to receive offers from the Premier League’ and he is ‘viewed favourably’ by Man Utd. He is described as the ‘main alternative’ to Unai Emery and Zinedine Zidane, who are described as ‘costly’ options.

Erik ten Hag impressed during his debut season at Old Trafford as he helped them win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

But the pressure is building on the Dutchman – who could soon be replaced – following their dismal start to the new season. Man Utd returned to winning ways on Saturday as they edged past Fulham but they are already six points adrift of the Champions League places.

The Red Devils have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and are in a poor position in their Champions League group.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has now provided his own update on Lopetegui’s future. He tweeted: “I have hear the (real) interest of #AlIttihad for #JulenLopetegui

“His plan is clear. He will remain in England and wait for an opportunity in the #PremierLeague

“Every team that has contacted him in the past (Lyon, Villarreal, etc) was heard but I think his idea is clear (let’s see if a huge massive enormous offer changes his mind, but I doubt it).”

A recent report from The Sun claimed Ten Hag has “unwavering support” from Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Erik has Sir Alex’s unwavering support. He’s been hugely supportive of Erik since he arrived at the club,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s impressed at the job he is doing and, in particular, the way he has taken on big decisions.

“Sir Alex, like everyone else, wishes results were better this season. But he thinks those pointing at the manager and calling for a change are wrong.

“[Ferguson] thinks he’s shown the kind of character and mentality required to turn the club around – and he firmly believes Erik deserves time, like he got, to make a success of things at the club.

“If consulted, that’s a position he would be prepared to make clear to any new investors who come into the football club.”

