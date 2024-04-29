Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a “dead man walking” and destined for the sack, according to former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The Red Devils are out of the race for Champions League qualification after another poor performance resulted in a 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Burnley.

Despite what Ten Hag might tell you about his team, they were uninspiring in attack and far too open defensively against Vincent Kompany’s side and on the balance of play, a draw was probably a fair result.

Unsurprisingly, the Dutchman is under severe pressure at Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent takeover of the club has cast huge doubt over his future.

His first season in charge was excellent, winning the Carabao Cup – United’s first trophy since 2017 – and finishing third in the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils were abysmal in the Champions League this term, finishing bottom of a group including Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

United’s wildly inconsistent form, their lack of a style of play, and poor results across the board mean there will be noise over Ten Hag’s future until he is either sacked or magically turns things around.

Speaking about Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, former Premier League goalkeeper Robinson insists the Dutchman is not the right manager to lead the Red Devils into the new era under Ratcliffe.

Robinson is fairly confident that Ten Hag’s time is up and that he will be sacked – with Thomas Tuchel among the favourites to replace him.

“I think he’s a dead man walking, 100 per cent” he told Football Insider.

“I’ve said ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford came in with the whole restructuring that he’s not their man.

“They are restructuring, they will bring their own people in and their own structure around the football team. They are putting their own foundations in and they are going to want their own man to manage it.

“Ten Hag’s done nothing this season that would jump out and you would say ‘Manchester United have got a great identity, we know exactly how they play, they’ve had a fantastic season and progressed from last year’ because they haven’t.

“They have regressed from last year, where they finished in the Champions League places. The Champions League campaign this season was an absolute disaster, no disrespect to the teams that were in that group at the start of the season.

“They have struggled at home, losing to the likes of Bournemouth and they only just got past Sheffield United. It’s just not a Manchester United team.

“We’re all guilty of comparing it to Sir Alex Ferguson’s era because that’s our generation and we do that. Every manager since Sir Alex Ferguson has never put Manchester United onto the same pedestal that he had.

“They are trying to do that, but they are doing it from the background and they are doing it properly.

“I just don’t think Ten Hag is going to be there to oversee the team because he’s done nothing this season to suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would look at him and say ‘I’ve been delighted with the style of football played’.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe went from running the London Marathon to Wembley to watch his team go from 3-0 up to almost just getting past Coventry on penalties.

“That’s not the type of team he’s going to want to watch.”

