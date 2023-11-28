Ten Hag sack? Man Utd ‘make offer’ to ex-Chelsea manager with Red Devils pair ‘interested’ in change

According to reports, Manchester United are planning to appoint Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as Erik ten Hag’s successor ahead of next season.

Ten Hag is nearly halfway into his second season in charge at Old Trafford. The Dutchman was lauded for the job he did in 2022/23 as he helped them finish third in the Premier League and win the Carabao Cup.

But the former Ajax head coach has endured a rough start to this season. The Red Devils have exited the Carabao Cup prematurely and they are at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Their recent form in the Premier League has eased the pressure on Ten Hag as they have won five of their past six games in the league.

Man Utd have had a favourable run of fixtures, though. Their wins have come against Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham, Luton Town and Everton.

The Red Devils just edged past their opponents in their first four wins and they should have been behind at half-time against Everton before they ended up winning 3-0 at Goodison Park.

So Ten Hag – who is the third-favourite in the Premier League sack race – is not out of the woods yet and they face Galatasary, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Liverpool before Christmas.

Ancelotti – who has previously had spells in the Premier League with Everton and Chelsea – has been linked with a return to England with Man Utd of late.

Following his spell at Everton, the 64-year-old returned to Real Madrid before the 2021/22 campaign for a second stint in charge at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has helped them win the Champions League and Copa del Rey in recent seasons and they are currently top of the La Liga table.

Yet with his contract due to expire at the end of this season, his long-term future is in doubt at the moment.

Exclusive: Savage claims Ten Hag’s ‘true tests’ are to come despite Man Utd’s ‘unbelievable’ PL position

Spanish radio programme Tiempo de Juego on Cope (via The Express) are reporting that Ancelotti has received an ‘offer’ from a Premier League club ‘who are looking for a coach next season’.

When asked to reveal the club in question, journalist Juanma Castano hinted that they are ‘bigger’ than Everton and Man City ‘were dismissed’.

But when a panel member brought up Man Utd, Castano admitted it was them who have made an offer to Ancelotti.

And two Man Utd players are seemingly in favour of this appointment. The report explains: ‘The reporter adds that the influence of Casemiro, who was coached by Ancelotti in two separate spells in the Spanish capital, could have influence. Alejandro Garnacho is also said to be a huge admirer of the Italian tactician with both players ‘interested’ in seeing him replace Ten Hag at the helm.’

FEATURE: Manchester United pair in top three… 10 brilliant teenagers who can rescue struggling clubs