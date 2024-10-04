Ten Hag sack? Man Utd ‘offer’ to manager target ‘declined’; ‘talks’ with ‘world-leading coach expected’
According to reports, Manchester United have had an ‘offer declined’ with ‘frantic talks underway’ as they look to replace Erik ten Hag.
The Dutch head coach was under immense pressure last season as Man Utd underperformed en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.
However, Ten Hag kept his job after Man Utd beat arch-rivals Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.
The Red Devils were linked with several potential replacements but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new recruitment team extended his contract until 2026.
Ten Hag needed a strong start to the season, but Man Utd have struggled as they have lost three of their opening six Premier League games.
The Dutchman is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and Sunday’s trip to face Aston Villa could be his last dance.
Last week, a report claimed Ratcliffe is ‘convinced’ by Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, who has been identified as his ‘selected replacement’ for Ten Hag.
A report in Italy claims ‘frantic talks’ are underway at Man Utd as they ‘decide whether to proceed with a manager change during the international break’.
It’s also claimed that Inzaghi ‘in recent days’ has been ‘offered’ the chance to ‘take over immediately during the break’, but the respected coach has ‘declined’ this opportunity.
Instead, a report from the i claims Man Utd are ‘expected’ to ‘reignite talks’ with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was ‘close’ to replacing Ten Hag in the summer.
Regarding Man Utd’s current stance on Tuchel and other possible new managers, the report explains.
‘Manchester United are expected to resume talks with Thomas Tuchel if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag.
‘i understands Tuchel was close to replacing Ten Hag in the summer, only for talks to break down due to disagreements about how much power the German would have and the financial package.
‘i understands that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Ineos owner, had preferred Southgate and Graham Potter for the job, but there are several figures at Manchester United who will make the final decision.
‘Such was the extensive nature of their search for a new manager, i can reveal Manchester United officials interviewed Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank on the eve of the FA Cup final in London.
‘Ruud van Nistelrooy, the former Manchester United striker who has started his managerial career well winning trophies at PSV, has been brought in as assistant manager and it is thought he would be given the job on an interim basis.
‘But Tuchel has supporters in the hierarchy and is considered a world-leading coach who has won trophies everywhere he has managed, including league titles at Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and the Champions League with Chelsea.’