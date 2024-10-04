According to reports, Manchester United have had an ‘offer declined’ with ‘frantic talks underway’ as they look to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch head coach was under immense pressure last season as Man Utd underperformed en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

However, Ten Hag kept his job after Man Utd beat arch-rivals Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

The Red Devils were linked with several potential replacements but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new recruitment team extended his contract until 2026.

Ten Hag needed a strong start to the season, but Man Utd have struggled as they have lost three of their opening six Premier League games.

The Dutchman is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and Sunday’s trip to face Aston Villa could be his last dance.

Last week, a report claimed Ratcliffe is ‘convinced’ by Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, who has been identified as his ‘selected replacement’ for Ten Hag.

A report in Italy claims ‘frantic talks’ are underway at Man Utd as they ‘decide whether to proceed with a manager change during the international break’.

It’s also claimed that Inzaghi ‘in recent days’ has been ‘offered’ the chance to ‘take over immediately during the break’, but the respected coach has ‘declined’ this opportunity.

Instead, a report from the i claims Man Utd are ‘expected’ to ‘reignite talks’ with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was ‘close’ to replacing Ten Hag in the summer.

Regarding Man Utd’s current stance on Tuchel and other possible new managers, the report explains.