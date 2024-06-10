According to reports, Manchester United have decided whether to appoint Mauricio Pochettino with Erik ten Hag ‘likely’ to be sacked.

Ten Hag‘s job at Old Trafford is under serious threat after Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League this season.

Man Utd to sack Ten Hag?

The Red Devils ended the season on a high as they beat Man City 2-1 at Wembley to win the FA Cup, but an internal review is underway as their board consider whether to sack Ten Hag.

Recent reports have suggested that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have considered potential replacements. It’s also been revealed that ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is ‘not planning’ on joining the club after ‘meeting’ with their hierarchy.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has since suggested that “some clarity” on Ten Hag’s future is “expected this week”.

“Speaking of Ten Hag, it’s been a very difficult time for him since he won the FA Cup a couple of weeks ago. He’s been on holiday but in the back of his mind, hanging over him, has been this issue of whether he’s still going to be the Manchester United manager or not,” Solhekol said.

“United have been holding this post-season review and we’re expecting some sort of clarity this week on his future.

“You would hope Ten Hag would be the first person to know. He’s back from his holiday and you would imagine United will hold face-to-face talks soon.”

It’s also been reported that former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of two potential alternatives to Tuchel, but The Telegraph are insistent that he is ‘unlikely to be appointed’.

It is also indicated that ‘Tuchel’s decision is a surprise given that he had indicated that he not only wanted to make a return to the Premier League but that he regarded United as the ideal destination for him if that job were to become available’. On Ten Hag’s chances of avoiding being sacked, the report explains.

‘Despite the reorganisation there is understandable frustration from Ten Hag’s side as to how long the process of deciding his future is taking – not least because he announced his part in it was complete before the season ends – as he has argued to remain in the post. ‘Ten Hag has stated that despite United finishing eighth in the Premier League he deserves the chance to work within the club’s new framework and has previously been hampered by how things were run. ‘This, and the length of time the review – although it could just be that United want their succession plan sorted – would suggest Ten Hag still has an unlikely chance of carrying on.’

