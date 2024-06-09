Erik ten Hag is ‘not safe’ at Manchester United as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘talks to the representatives of other managers’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are yet to make a decision on the future of manager Ten Hag after he inspired a shock FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Manchester City.

Reports pre-final suggested that the Dutch manager would be relieved of his duties after the clash at Wembley on May 25.

The 2-1 victory certainly threw a spanner in the works with the club’s new co-owner Ratcliffe thinking twice about sacking the former Ajax boss.

MORE ON TEN HAG’S FUTURE FROM F365

👉 The next Man Utd manager? Pochettino rises to top of the pile again

👉 Man Utd must avoid Ten Hag replacements who are ‘straight turd’ and ‘explosive diarrhoea’ in comparison

There has been no statement from Manchester United nor a briefing to the media regarding Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford, with the situation still extremely uncertain.

This is hardly a good thing for the club and their supporters, with clarity needed fast ahead of a crucial summer.

Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate have been fiercely linked with the Old Trafford job in recent months, with ex-Brighton bosses Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter also under consideration.

There is also Mauricio Pochettino, who instantly became one of the favourites following Chelsea’s decision to sack him.

Man Utd: Ten Hag sack possibility 50/50 – Romano

Things are relatively quiet but Fabrizio Romano has assured us that ‘many things are happening behind the scenes at Man Utd’.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should Man Utd sack Erik ten Hag? Join the debate here.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, the transfer expert has claimed Ratcliffe and co. are in discussions with other managers as Ten Hag is ‘not safe’.

Romano said:

‘This weekend is a very intense one behind the scenes at Man United, despite things being very quiet around the future of Erik ten Hag. However, many things are happening. I’m told that Man United are still talking to the representatives of other managers as the future of Ten Hag is still not safe as of right now. The Manchester club are yet to make a decision on their Dutch coach and are taking their time to make sure they make the right move. There are many people involved in this, including the board and the new co-owners. The situation is still 50/50 as we wait for Manchester United to make their final decision.’

It is anyone’s guess what Ratcliffe will decide to do but what is certain is that a decision needs to be made very swiftly.

👉 More: Ratcliffe to sell club? | Erik ten Hag archives | Man Utd news