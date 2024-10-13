According to reports, Manchester United have added a ‘shock name’ to their list of potential candidates to replace head coach Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign as they have only won two of their opening seven Premier League games. They have also drawn their opening two Europa League group games.

Ten Hag was under immense pressure last season as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League. However, he kept his job after helping his side win the FA Cup.

United were linked with several potential replacements in the summer, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team opted to stick with Ten Hag, who extended his contract until 2026.

Man Utd’s disappointing start to this campaign has Ten Hag at risk of losing his job and he’s the current favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, but he is reportedly in ‘advanced’ talks with the FA over becoming the next permanent England manager.

In turn, Man Utd may be forced to consider an alternative and a report from The Sun claims former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is a ‘shock name’ on their shortlist.

Terzic has had two spells as Dortmund manager and he left the club at the end of last season. He surprisingly departed after guiding the Bundesliga side to the Champions League final.

The report says.

‘He has many admirers at Old Trafford and it would be a smart but unexpected move to go for him if they sack under-fire Ten Hag. ‘United are currently reviewing Ten Hag’s position and have looked at the likes of Potter and Gareth Southgate, while former Chelsea and ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has been on their radar. ‘The Dutchman, 54, is having a short holiday and confident he will still be in charge for Saturday’s visit of Brentford. But there has been no confirmation from the club yet on whether that will be the case. ‘Two current Prem bosses are also tipped to be in contention should the Red Devils call time on Ten Hag. ‘Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, who was an Old Trafford coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Bees’ manager Thomas Frank have caught the eye of Old Trafford chiefs. Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim have been mentioned too.’

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has provided ‘new clause details’ regarding Ten Hag, claiming his new contract may ‘make it easier’ for Man Utd to sack him.

He said: “I don’t think it will be driven by the pounds and pence. Ultimately, if you have to get rid of somebody, it’s an unfortunate cost of doing business and you just have to take that cost.

“If anything, I suspect that they managed to get in the new contract a damages clause that would go to Ten Hag that United were happy with and would be structured in a way that they made sense because they were renegotiating the contract with a view that it could be happening within the next 12 months anyway that it might be terminated.

“I suspect they have actually made it easier for themselves in that sense rather than more difficult.”