According to reports, Manchester United ‘want to speak’ to Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil about joining the club ahead of next season.

Erik ten Hag is nearing the end of his second season as Man Utd boss but he is expected to be replaced by INEOS ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ratcliffe to ‘build a new coaching structure’?

Ten Hag earned plaudits after helping Man Utd win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League last season, but this campaign has been a major disappointment.

The former Ajax boss likely needs to win the FA Cup to give himself any hope of keeping his job heading into next season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently purchased a 27.7% stake in Man Utd and as part of this deal, he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Huge changes are already in the process of being made behind the scenes. Omar Berrada has been brought in as United’s chief executive, while Ratcliffe wants Dan Ashworth to be their new sporting director.

There are also changes coming in the dugout as a recent report from The Telegraph claimed Ten Hag’s potential replacement will be named head coach and not manager.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils ‘want to speak’ to O’Neil about joining the Premier League giants.

The 40-year-old is inexperienced but he has enjoyed a remarkable rise since stepping up to replace Scott Parker at AFC Bournemouth at the start of last season.

The Cherries were huge favourites for relegation last term but O’Neil did a wonderful job to ensure that they survived. They secured their Premier League status after winning five of their seven games in April.

Despite this, Bournemouth opted to replace O’Neil with Andoni Iraola in the summer. The board were scrutinised for this decision at the time but the Spaniard has done a good job for the Cherries, who are currently 13th in the Premier League.

O’Neil meanwhile was appointed by Wolves following Julen Lopetegui’s exit last summer. The Englishman has enhanced his growing reputation this season as his side are surpassing all expectations to challenge for a place in Europe.

O’Neil alternatives ‘assessed’

The report from ESPN claims ‘the new regime at Man Utd are attempting to build a new coaching structure led by a head coach’. They explain.