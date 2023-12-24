Ten Hag sack? Man Utd split in ‘worst ever season’ as ‘appalling’ Klopp gets both barrels

There are excuses for Erik ten Hag but some Manchester United fans have had enough in their ‘worst ever season’, while one mailboxer has had enough of Jurgen Klopp’s ‘appalling’ behaviour.

‘Impotent’ Man Utd should play all the kids

I’m getting a lot of deja vu from this utd. The sterile possession is reminiscent of LVGs utd. LVG started off well but then, after a 5-3 loss to Leicester in ‘that season’ with Vardy and friends having about 5 attempts on goal he went all out for sterile football and in the process turned good attacking wingers into timid players whose first thought was to play a safe back pass rather than fly down the wing at the defender as they’d been doing with success their whole career. For Angel di Maria, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Janzaj, replace Sancho, Anthony, Rashford and Garnacho.

All this possession with no end product does is slowly boost the oppositions confidence as they realise utd are impotent. They stop worrying about conceding, utd get more flustered about lack of chances and it becomes a matter of time before sloppiness leads to a goal against utd.

People often say attack is the best form of defense. I’d say sterile possession is the worst form of defence, attack and entertainment.

Back then, thanks to a long overdue FA Cup win I wasn’t ‘LVG out’ and I’m not E10H out now. He’s had ridiculous injuries and ownership distractions. However, he also continues to ignore promising youth – our best players yet again were the most inexperienced of a central defender I’d never even heard of and Mainoo and the only reason they’re on the pitch is because of injuries (young Jonny Evans was probably also one of our best players – Phil Jones is probably kicking himself that he hung up his boots). Garnacho should have been firdt choice on the left months before the manager axef Sancho.

Build a team around Mainoo, Garnacho, Pellestri, Hojlund, Mejbri, Shoretire, Kambwala, AWB (not quite as young but still seems to want to play unlike others his age). Get them playing attacking football, win some games 4-3, lose some 4-3, at least the fans can be entertained for once. Maybe this will rekindle the love of the game for some of the others. Finish bottom half, I really don’t care but utd need a hard reset not a continous injection of over-priced superstars (I use this term loosely – their price determines they should be such) coming in who make fuck all difference.

You’ll win nothing with kids.

Jon, Cape Town (available as manager until end of season to implement the above while you look for the next manager to reap the rewards of my hard reset).

OPINION: Doom cycle continues as Ten Hag and Man Utd wait for each other to change

Ten Hag out

Being a United fan is terrible life choice. Like sticking to a abusive boyfriend/girlfriend, buying FIFA Points …. I am just tired at this point. We all are.

Ten Hag Out.

He isn’t that guy. I thought he was, hoped he was more so but no he isn’t him.

Kay (Depressed United fan)

The worst Man Utd season

So I didn’t watch the United vs West Ham game for the 12:30pm lunch time kick off, but it’s safe to say I’m not surprised that United didn’t score and lost the match. West Ham are currently above United in the league after that win and are still in a European competition as well, whereas United weren’t even good enough coming 3rd in their UCL group. Oh and it’s 2 goals in the last 6 games in all competitions for United now, the two goals that came from McTominay against Chelsea in the 2-1 win a couple of weeks ago.

If I stand corrected I think it’s 13 defeats in 26 games so far for United, and have almost matched the number of wins in the league in matching with the number of losses (9 wins and 8 losses). It’s the worst season I’ve seen as a United fan in my life, maybe the 2021-22 season was worse, but at least United had Ronaldo and Fernandes playing half decently and bloody scoring! I genuinely think United will finish 8th/9th this season, worse than the 7th I predicted earlier this season. What mainly concerns me about United is the complete lack of motivation to improve as a group/team as well as individuals just taking the complete piss. How can Rashford just suddenly turn into such a non impactful player after 30 goals last year, why has Casemiro been injured for this long and why can’t the team stay fit in general? I think Malacia is still injured but injured for 5 months…Wtf is he doing, trying to recover or just taking it easy at home!?

Are the squad playing fucking Twister and Scrabble at Carrington? If I were Sancho, I would genuinely be laughing my ass off for being paid £350K not having to lift a finger during the week. It’s once again a sign though that the decision making of the club and manager is just poor & chaotic in general. Sancho was the last forward to score at Old Trafford and this was in May against Fulham, 7 FUCKING a MONTHS AGO!!! At this point, surely Ten Haag may as well give him a chance with Antony, Martial and Hojiland being as useless as a bird who can’t fly or a condom filled with holes.

So the question is, where is the motivation or improvement going to finally kick in? It’s sad how low the club have sank, at least it was credible/respect under Mourinho, but what manager would want the job now? People said it wasn’t that bad under Ole, but come on it wasn’t great, the press were basically making fun of him everyday and he was okay with it. The arsehole players were probably doing it too behind his back. Ole is a club legend and always will be, but was never cut out to be United manager, and neither does Ten Haag, ain’t cut out for it and it’s just too big a job for him.

Oh and for the United fans that thought the 0-0 against Liverpool at Anfield was impressive, please please just watch another sport. It was beyond embarrassing, and I actually agree with Van Dijk, only one team was trying to play and win. United may have gotten a result, but only because Liverpool weren’t fully at it and United didn’t leave their half.

Rami, Manchester

Ten Hag excuses

Rich hits many points on the head, sadly, a few were on his own.

Firstly, anyone can hate on “Man Yoo” – for many, it’s their favorite part of the sport – but if you are, get it right. No manager is without mistake – very true – but managers are also lucky. You do recall Arsenal were outbid for Mudryk? That would have been Artetas Antony had Chelsea not been daft, and all those Trossard saves would not have happened.

You mention Casimiro and Varane, one was an Ole signing, and the other widely reported as not a Ten Hag choice. Remember the whole De Jong thing? Ten Hag also wanted a forward and The club begrudgingly waiting until the end to sign one, and paid massively over the odds for it. But I guess you believe he’s a manager that wants his signings late in the market.

You also oddly admit Arteta needed 400M and 2.5 years to get his team… but can’t see Ten Hag has done more than he has in less time and equal spending?

You mention hindsight without any use of the word. Maddison plays in Bruno’s position, and was thus not necessary. Mount was linked with United, LFC and your precious Arsenal, and I can already imagine how you’d feel about that – I just sub Mount for Havertz in your mail. Plus, 60M for an England international, Champions league winner and two time Chelsea player of the year, aged 25 isn’t daft in anyway – despite how unlucky it has began.

Johnny Evans has been excellent, and is a great signing regardless of cost. Some fans are so dim witted they’d beat United for signing a cb who was relegated and also say they’re stupid for not signing an AM from the same team.

You’re able to compute Ten Hag wants to play

With one 6 and two 8’s, but neglect the facts that two of them are injured ? Maybe that also explains Amrabat and McT? Maybe that explains the tactic modifications?

Ten Hag “hasn’t improved any players” is a lame lazy line you hear from many fans, typically just quoting their favorite pundits, all ignoring their own thoughts and eyes about Garnacho, Mainoo, Martinez, McT, Maguire, Rashford and Shaw last season.

Ben white was signed as a CB – failed there – and became a RB. Odegaard couldn’t get past Modric, Kroos and a certain Casimiro, some “reject” lol. Rashford scored 30 goals last year – the best of his career. I understand five months is a long time in football, but Ten Hag hasn’t changed anything about the player other than Shaw being injured and him playing Shit. (Has any Arsenal player gotten 30 goals under Arteta? Must be a bad manager so 😉 )

You mention style of play but again neglect to use your memory from earlier. When Ten Hags signings are fit and available, his has a style and it works very well. It’s what’s got him a higher win percentage than Arteta, even despite this years form. That’s with him having to still use Maguire and Lindelof, McFred and Martial. What’s that say? Kinda seems he’s doing better with worse, more unreliable tools?

Finally, culture, which is very boring. Anyone with half an iota can see he’s changing it, and he doesn’t have an Edu or Edward’s, or a stable American ownership like your two examples. I don’t think Klopp or Arteta could have done what Erik has if they swapped postions. Artetas injury crisis was just Saliba and it derailed their entire season.

Ten Hag had 300 games before United, as he didn’t land a top job at his first go, he had to work his way up – also as a Pep disciple. Some would consider this more Nobel. And as good as Arsenal are now, Artetas FA Cup in 2020 May end up being his only trophy. No proof he can win one without an Aubamyang.

I’m glad you want our coach to stay, because so do I, and quite frankly, I don’t think any United fan cares who’s in charge of any team other than their own. They’re not sad like that for some reason. Our coach got a top four finish, a domestic trophy and final, and a European semi at his first swing, mostly with Oles squad and no goalscorer. I can only imagine what he’ll achieve with a squad that can play his football. If he wins the FA Cup this season and Arsenal come second, he’ll also be 1 trophy ahead of Arteta, in half the time with almost half spent.

Calvinho (They we’re shot today mind)

More Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal conclusions

– What’s happened to Szoboszlai? He was bad against Man U but maybe even worse today. He messed up simple 5-yard passes in promising attacks, got regularly muscled out by the Arsenal centre backs and, when it looked perfectly set-up for a trademark pile-driver from the edge of the box, he trickled a shot miles wide. He obviously worked hard, but on this form he shouldn’t be starting.

– I love that Endo is coming good. He’s mobile, moves the ball quickly and never stops running. Has the makings of a proper cult hero.

– Jones was great too. I don’t know why Klopp doesn’t trust him more. If MacAllister is back fit soon, I reckon he, Jones and Endo should be our first choice midfield until Szobo can get out of his rut.

– Please Klopp stop with the moving Salah through the middle thing. It didn’t work against United and didn’t work here. His biggest strength is cutting in from the right, and he had his fullback on toast. Why on earth move him out of his best position and put him up against the opposition’s best defender?

– the gulf in class from Salah to the rest of the Liverpool forward line is getting embarrassing. He didn’t have his best game today, but was still head and shoulders above the rest. I would have liked to see the Nunez on the left experiment continue. Him doing his chaos thing on the left with Jota (when fit, our best finisher not named Mohammed) through the middle and Salah right seems the most promising permutation at the moment

– I actually didn’t think the handball decision was THAT bad. It should have been given, but I don’t blame the ref for not spotting it in real time and I think there was enough doubt about whether Odegaard just put his hand down to stop himself falling that I can see why VAR didn’t think it was quite “clear and obvious”.

– Liverpool’s goal was just beautiful. The pass, the control, the run, the finish. Utter class.

– Gutted for Tsimikas. He was our best player Vs United and started well here. Really seemed to be coming good as a player. But I agree with you that Gomez was great (after a shaky first few minutes). If we can avoid any more defensive injuries until Robertson is back in January, it might not be too costly to the team.

Tom, LFC

Hey Stu

In your personal opinion, should ‘mentality monsters’ fluff their lines in a five on two, at home against their closest challengers, (mathematically speaking,) meaning they fail to go top, OR should they get an away point at their closest challengers to stay top?

I’m sure we’ll be hearing from you soon…

Andy in Guatemala (And a very merry Christmas to you all XX)

‘Appalling’ Klopp

I have absolutely had it with Jürgen Klopp. And here’s why.

When he arrived – even as a Man United fan – I was all for him. Clearly skilled, intelligent, cultured, warm, positive, a normal human – I welcomed him as a a manager who’d lead Liverpool into great rivalries with us.

But what happened? I don’t understand. To watch his descent of character has been depressing and infuriating. His routine harassment and abuse of officials is appalling and sets a terrible example for kids, and players of all levels.

Most PL managers are hypocrites. They have to protect the house. But his endless hyprocrisy, complaints and excuses are wearing. This week it was the fans, who pay a lot of money and work hard to afford tickets for their families. To do so, as Guardiola did, or any manager, is inexcusable and achieves nothing.

Often it’s the league, because apparently games are always too close together.

The performative, pantomime histrionics on the touch line are nauseating, as are the fist pumps. His press conferences are moaning, rambling nonsense from a man who’s become a satire of himself and fallen in love with his own legend. Maybe he’s a great guy in private, he probably is. But on camera he’s appalling.

It didn’t have to be like this. Genuinely I really used to like him, and always wished United could have him post Ferguson. we’re stuck with him for a while yet, but I wish never had to see him on my TV again.

Plus – he’s ludicrously touchy and unnecessarily insulting to reporters, calling Marcus Buckland “ignorant” and then taking another swipe even after the guy apologised. Totally uncalled and childish.

Anon

‘Re-refereeing’

Not even done with the Everton match yet but I’m tired of on the spot “re-refereeing” in the Premier League.

Gomes clatters into Spurs defender who loses the ball:

– Referee lets play go

– Linesman lets play go

– DCL scores

– “Oh, we better go back and have a look at that.”

– Wasn’t a “clear and obvious” error as we’ve seen those types go without punishment all season long.

– Referee decides to “re-referee” the “incident” and calls it a foul and waives off the subsequent goal.

Yeah, the sooner they bin this VAR the better. In the meantime, another “big six” club gets the benefit of the call.

My fellow members of the Buggered by VAR club have to listen to this rant. Everyone knows the rules.

In all seriousness though, VAR has, and I’ll use the Premier League’s favorite phrase, “brought the game into disrepute” time and time again.

TX Bill (can’t give up two stupid goals away and expect to get something out of a match) EFC

Tottenham v Liverpool replay?

Half way through the season and the big questions is this: Spurs fans, if the season finishes like this would you give (and throw) a replay to Liverpool?

Imagine denying Arsenal a league win and the uniqueness of the Invincibles! Maybe you could eat some lasagne before the game! It would have to be served cold of course. Delicious!

Merry Christmas

Alex, South London