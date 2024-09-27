Ten Hag sack? Man Utd stance revealed by Romano amid ‘a matter of time’ claim; four managers eyed

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s current stance on sacking Erik ten Hag following their disappointing start to the season.

Ten Hag was under immense pressure last season as Man Utd underperformed for most of the campaign, finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Despite being linked with Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi and Kieran McKenna in the summer, the Red Devils opted to stick with Ten Hag after they beat arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

The optimism at Old Trafford was raised in the summer as they had a positive window in the transfer market, but they have made a sluggish start to the season.

Man Utd have only won two of their five Premier League games and were held to a 1-1 draw at home against FC Twente in their Europa League opener in midweek.

Ahead of their home match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

READ: Erik ten Hag sack inevitable after frail Manchester United are predictably exposed *again* in Europe



Despite this, Romano insists that Ten Hag still has “full support” at Man Utd.

I keep receiving questions about Manchester United generally and of course, it’s not been a great week for them after draws with Crystal Palace and then Twente in the Europa League. It’s disappointing, for sure,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“But I can guarantee to you guys that in this moment – and I already saw all the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stories too – Man United keep trusting the manager.

“They want to give Erik ten Hag time, and it’s going to be important to have his injured players back as soon as possible, and 100% fit.

“Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro are due back soon, and Yoro, who United believe is a fantastic talent, still hasn’t worn the United shirt in an official game.

“For now, it’s full support for ten Hag, but the Man United board want to see different results as soon as possible.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man United v Tottenham, Man City, McKenna, Diaz, German title clash

👉 Man Utd chief sets timeframe for ‘winning PL title’ as he reveals ‘key’ factor in ‘three-year plan’

👉 Man Utd ‘will pay’ £63m for ‘bombshell’ transfer as Ten Hag gets ‘clear path’ to top Arsenal target

A report from our pals over at TEAMtalk claims it is ‘only a matter of time’ before Ten Hag is sacked as Man Utd are considering four potential replacements.