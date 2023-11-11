Ten Hag sack: Man Utd tipped to have ‘spoken to’ replacement with PL ‘beast’ picked as next manager

Manchester United have been encouraged to sack Erik ten Hag as the former Ajax manager “looks like a rabbit caught in headlights”.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford as he helped Man Utd finish third in the Premier League and win the Carabao Cup.

But the Red Devils have endured a nightmare start to this season as they have been dumped out of the Carabao Cup and face elimination from the Champions League at the group stage.

Man Utd are eighth in the Premier League ahead of their home game against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon and this is a must-win game for Ten Hag.

The Dutchman – who is currently the favourite in the Premier League sack race – is under increasing pressure and Stan Collymore thinks he “has got to go”.

He also thinks Ten Hag should be replaced by Brighton boss Robert De Zerbi, as he “would get the best of” United’s “underperforming squad”.

“I know the club try not to sack their managers during a season but he has got to go. If the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to stick with Ten Hag for the time being, fine, but come the end of the season they must do everything in their power to get Roberto De Zerbi out of Brighton and Hove Albion,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“Let De Zerbi come in and ship out all the deadwood. He’s a beast, he wouldn’t mess around.

“Not only that, but he would almost certainly get the best out of their underperforming squad. He can mould a team to play the ‘Manchester United way’, and make no mistake if he took charge at United and was in a press conference following a defeat he’d make it known to the players that their performance wasn’t good enough. No ifs or buts, if De Zerbi said they must improve, they would have to improve or risk being let go.

“It’s really simple for me – Ten Hag should get sacked, and if Manchester United are serious about changing to this coaching philosophy and having a proper managerial presence around the place then De Zerbi is their man.”

Collymore would also “be amazed” if Man Utd have not already “spoken to” Unai Emery’s representatives.

“Although I don’t think one of the Spanish giants would take [Emery] now, if he were to get Villa to the Conference League final and qualify for Europe through their league position, then I wouldn’t rule out an approach from one of them,” Collymore added.

“The same goes for Manchester United. I know De Zerbi would be my pick to succeed Ten Hag, but I would be amazed if United hadn’t already spoken to Emery’s agent.”

