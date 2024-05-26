According to reports, Manchester United have ‘met’ with two managers as Erik ten Hag is still at ‘serious risk’ of losing his job after the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag has been under pressure for much of this season as the 2023/24 campaign has largely been miserable for the Premier League giants.

Man Utd exited the Carabao Cup and Champions League prematurely, while they finished eighth in the Premier League.

The Dutchman has earned a potential saving grace as his side pulled off a shock result on Saturday afternoon as they beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

This means Ten Hag has won two trophies at Man Utd as he lifted the Carabao Cup last season.

The Dutchman’s track record in cup competitions is one of six reasons why the Red Devils should stick with the head coach, but it is still expected that he will be dismissed in the coming weeks.

It has been widely reported that Man Utd will sack Ten Hag even if they win the FA Cup and they are being linked with several potential replacements.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has emerged as the betting favourite to replace Ten Hag, but Mauricio Pochettino is also in the frame following Chelsea’s decision to part ways with the Argentinian head coach.

According to a new report from The Telegraph, ‘United have met with people from Frank and Pochettino camps as they weigh up their next move’.

These talks have taken place as Man Utd ‘explore their options ahead of a final decision on the future of Ten Hag’.

‘Ten Hag – who went on holiday on Sunday – is at serious risk of being sacked despite leading United to a second trophy in as many seasons with Saturday’s FA Cup triumph over Manchester City at Wembley. ‘United’s key decision-makers will conduct a thorough season review this week at which Ten Hag’s fate will be determined. ‘Old Trafford officials held talks in the last week with representatives of Kieran McKenna, who was previously United’s first-team coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has just guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League after back-to-back promotions. ‘Telegraph Sport understands that United have since met with people from the Frank and Pochettino camps as the club weighs up its next move.’

