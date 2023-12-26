Ten Hag sack? Man Utd urged to ‘get rid’ with ‘change’ required after two blatant transfer mistakes

Tim Sherwood expects Manchester United to “get rid” of Erik ten Hag pretty soon as a “change” is required and the Dutchman is likely to be the victim.

Man Utd are enduring a disastrous season and Ten Hag is unsurprisingly the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Premier League giants have been dumped out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely this term and they are not faring much better in the league.

United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea and an unexpected goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield this month have been saving graces for Ten Hag’s side, who have also suffered disappointing losses against Newcastle United, Bournemouth and West Ham.

Man Utd are back in action on Boxing Day evening as they host Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford. This will be a tough test for the Red Devils as their next opponents are currently 11 points ahead of them in the Premier League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of Man Utd was completed on Christmas Eve and huge changes are expected to be made in the coming weeks and months.

One of his priorities will be to overhaul the club’s recruitment structure, which has consistently failed over the past couple of years.

It’s hard to pick out a single positive signing they have made since Ten Hag took over before the 2022/23 season and Sherwood thinks they should have gone for Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

“Why on Earth did they not push the boat out to sign Harry Kane?” Sherwood said on Sky Sports.

“I know I sound like a broken record but players like Harry Kane and Declan Rice would have improved a lot of players at that football club and they would have made the manager look better as well.

“They have an idea of what they are doing on the pitch. These lot have just been thrown on the pitch, wherever they land, they just like to play. It’s not good enough.”

Sherwood has also encouraged Man Utd to sack Ten Hag as they need to “change the man who is not getting the best” out of the players.

“I would have said two seasons ago that Tottenham needed a big clear out, but now they have a manager who is getting the best out of the individual players,’ Sherwood added.

“They can’t all leave. They need to get rid of someone. What Tottenham did was change their manager, and the manager they brought in (Ange Postecoglou) has been the right answer.

“That’s what’s got to happen at Manchester United. They need to change the man who is not getting the best out of the individuals on the pitch.”