The Manchester United dressing room has turned ‘toxic’ as Erik ten Hag’s lack of ‘nuance’ has led to ‘private complaints’ from the players.

Here we bloody go then. It’s happening. After just four wins in ten games in all competitions the inevitable is happening at United.

The Independent are at pains to point out that ‘it is wrong to say the Dutch coach has “lost the dressing room”‘, before revealing reasons to suggest he absolutely has.

The report mentions the injury list, his public spat with Jadon Sancho and Antony’s leave of absence as mitigating circumstances for Ten Hag, before revealing the same old issues that led to the end of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

‘The atmosphere inside the dressing room and among general staff is now “toxic”’, the report reveals, and Ten Hag ‘is at a fraught point where any connection with the current team is in danger of being broken’.

It’s claimed ‘some players privately complain about how Ten Hag “isn’t exactly warm”’ and that his ‘response to setbacks is to get even more disciplinarian’ in an approach that lacks ‘nuance’.

The way in which he has dealt with Sancho is part of the problem for the players, some of whom ‘consider Ten hag’s stance completely fair’, while others ‘feel he has been treated too harshly’.

A separate report states that the Dutch boss would like to be even more severe with his players, but feels he can’t be too ‘harsh’ due to the ‘mental fragility’ of the squad.

Ten Hag has also ‘raised the issue of having the right body language when setbacks happen in games, and is increasingly frustrated that his message isn’t getting through to particular members of his squad.’

Poor body language is thought to be a particular problem for Marcus Rashford, who faces the axe from the first team for that and his poor decision-making this season.

It’s all coming apart at the seams for Ten Hag, who can take some comfort in the Man Utd bosses insisting they ‘won’t be making any “knee-jerk decisions” about his future’, but if results don’t come soon, he could follow the raft of managers who have fallen foul of the Old Trafford graveyard.

