Overachieving boss Man Utd tried before now ready to ‘hear out’ Ratcliffe on usurping Ten Hag

Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness would reportedly be willing to “hear out” Manchester United on the potential of becoming their manager if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

Prior to last season, Hoeness had not been an outstanding manager in any of his senior roles. After leaving youth management and second-team roles with Bayern Munich, the boss headed to Hoffenheim, where his best finish was ninth.

His first season as Stuttgart boss in 2022/23 saw them finish 16th. But Hoeness architected a huge turnaround, with the Bundesliga outfit finishing second last term. Both Bayern and United approached and were knocked back after that achievement, but Christian Falk believes the Red Devils could be better placed now.

“At the moment, Sebastian Hoeness is happy at Stuttgart. Bayern Munich, of course, knocked slightly on the door and it was the same at Manchester United; they knocked on his door and Hoeness said there was no chance of a move,” Falk told the Daily Briefing.

“He wanted to stay with Stuttgart another season and take them into the Champions League. He didn’t want to leave his team behind. Of course, they don’t quite know how this season will pan out this time.

“If Ten Hag is sacked during the campaign, I don’t think there’s a chance for Hoeness, but that could change next summer. I’m not sure if he’ll do it, but I think he’d at least sit at a table with United and hear out their offer.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Souness slams INEOS ‘disgrace’ as Ratcliffe and co. ‘have embarrassed themselves’ with one decision

👉 ‘Incompetent’ Man Utd blasted for selling £30m star as ‘everyone’ knew he was ‘already a great player’

👉Man Utd flop Antony told to ‘go back home’ as ex-Red Devil savages ‘one of the worst left feet I’ve seen’

Stuttgart have slipped back from their overachieving season last term, and are currently eighth in the Bundesliga. That may be why Hoeness would be more willing to speak to United.

What’s more, the Red Devils are unlikely to be able to source an elite boss, given they finished eighth in the Premier League last season and are currently in the bottom half, and without many world-class players in the side.

Other names linked with the job at the moment are Thomas Frank and Eddie Howe – both good bosses, but not in the very upper echelons, showing United’s current status.

READ MORE: INEOS have ‘already been in contact’ with German free agent to replace Ten Hag