Jamie Carragher has aimed a dig at Ten Hag ahead of the new season.

Jamie Carragher has predicted an early Manchester United sacking for Erik ten Hag in his ‘hot take’ of the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

Ten Hag clung to his job having led United to eighth in the top flight last term when his side beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

After a thorough strategic review, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS chiefs decided to stick by the Dutchman, who signed a new deal at Old Trafford to keep him at the club until 2026.

But Carragher – who was among Ten Hag’s fiercest critics last term – isn’t convinced the United boss will see out the year, let alone the season.

Speaking on the Fan Debate for The Overlap the Liverpool legend, who was joined by Man United icon Paul Scholes, asked fans in attendance for their ‘hot take’ for the upcoming season before giving his own.

And Carragher said: “What’s mine… Ten Hag gone by November… international break.”

Red Devils fan Adam McKola, who predicted Marcus Rashford to have a big season, added: “We’ll either win the league or [Ruud] van Nistelrooy will be our manager at Christmas. One of the two.”

Carragher ruthlessly replied: “I know which one it will be.”

Ten Hag has been in charge of Man United for two seasons following his appointment in the summer of 2022 and has one both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

The 54-year-old said upon the annoucement of his new contract that he’s looking forward to reaching the “levels expected” at the club.

“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together,” he said after signing a new contract.

“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.

“In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together.”

United have so far signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee this summer and are currently scouring the market for a new midfielder having ended negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for Manuel Ugarte due to their €60m asking price.

They’re said to be considering Burnley’s Sander Berge, Atalanta star Ederson and Joao Gomes from Wolves.

The Red Devils also want to add a right-back and a centre-back to their squad but have had a double-offer rejected by Bayern Munich for Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, though Paul Scholes believes a move for the latter stinks of Ten Hag nepotism.