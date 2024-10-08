Manchester United players have reportedly been left ‘puzzled’ by one of Erik ten Hag’s ‘confusing policies’ during the early months of this season.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to this season as they have only won two of their opening seven Premier League games.

Ten Hag was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd’s FA Cup win saved Ten Hag, who penned a one-year contract extension in the summer. However, Ten Hag is the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team are reportedly ‘negotiating’ with one candidate to replace Ten Hag and a ‘requested’ transfer could seal the deal.

Man Utd’s performances have been awful during the early weeks of this season and Ten Hag has been criticised for deciding to rotate heavily from game to game.

READ: Man Utd could copy Spurs, Watford international break panic with Ten Hag sack as Ranieri option emerges



After United’s 3-3 draw against Porto, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt didn’t start against Aston Villa on Sunday. Instead, Ten Hag selected Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

England international Marcus Rashford has also been given the same treatment, while Ten Hag has opted to shuffle his midfielders.

After Martinez and De Ligt were left out against Aston Villa, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was insistent that they were “dropped”.

A new report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd’s players have been ‘puzzled by Ten Hag’s rotation policy’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Schmeichel picks manager who ‘fits the bill’ for Man Utd: ‘I really like him’

👉 Tuchel demands one signing at Man Utd as Romano shares update on Ten Hag replacement

👉 ‘Clunky’ Man Utd summer signing blasted by Sutton: ‘He’s been in the gym too much’

The report explains.

‘Ten Hag’s rotation policy is puzzling some of his own players just as much as it has confused the pundits. ‘The [De Ligt and Martinez] decision didn’t cut much ice with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. ‘You don’t rotate centre-backs. They’ve been dropped,’ said Carragher. Former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand appeared to agree, posting a message on social media that simply read: ‘Rotation’. ‘While it’s understandable that the United boss would want to maximise his squad after struggling with injuries for much of last season, some of the players are non-plussed that the reason given by Ten Hag and his coaches for their omissions is that they look tired. ‘Many of them would prefer to keep playing and find their rhythm during a difficult start to the season, particularly after defeats when most players want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.’

Following United’s draw against Villa, Ten Hag admitted the key figures at the club are “all onboard together”.

“We are all onboard together, on one page. We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project and we have to keep improving the process,” Ten Hag said.

“We have proved in two very tough away games this is a team and you show the togetherness and the spirit, but also the belief and the faith they have.”