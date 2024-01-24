Ten Hag sack? Ratcliffe ‘adds shock name’ to Man Utd replacement shortlist ahead of ‘major changes’

Erik ten Hag is reportedly ‘under threat’ as new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Ratcliffe’s takeover of Man Utd is yet to be ratified by the Premier League but the INEOS expects his deal to be formalised at some point in February.

Significant changes are already in the process of being made at Old Trafford as Manchester City chief Omar Berrada is reportedly on the brink of becoming United’s new chief executive.

Ten Hag’s future is in doubt as he is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Man Utd are enduring a torrid season.

This is despite Ten Hag recently claiming that he has had a “positive” meeting with Ratcliffe. He told reporters: “It was very positive, I have to say. We had a long meeting, many hours we sit together and on many issues we are on the same page so it was very positive.

“I think from both sides it was a very constructive meeting and we look forward to working with them.”

A report from TEAMtalk claims ‘Ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager is under threat as Ratcliffe begins to make some major changes’.

It is claimed that ‘some senior club figures see him as just a temporary boss as there are desires for a new manager in the summer’.

Ratcliffe is said to ‘has eyes on several potential managerial candidates’ and OGC Nice boss Francesco Farioli is the ‘shock new name’ who has been ‘added to their three-man shortlist’. The report adds.

‘Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Francesco Farioli are among the names that have been continuously floated by those close to the club.’

FEATURE: Graham Potter leads contenders to take over at Manchester United if Ten Hag sacked

Ex-Liverpool star Steve McManaman recently claimed Man Utd should look past Potter and attempt to prize Xabi Alonso away from Bundesliga leaders Bayern Leverkusen.

“Why not pick a manager that has just won the league somewhere? Why not go for Xabi Alonso who’s at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen?” McManaman said in an interview with Betfred.

“Why go for a manager that’s been out of work for eight months and had a failed experience at Chelsea? I’m not saying this is a failure on the behalf of Graham Potter.

“I thought Chelsea treated Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter terribly, but I would be very surprised if the latter was on the shortlist for Manchester United. I don’t believe Erik ten Hag will even leave Manchester United, but I’d be incredibly surprised if Graham was on the shortlist for one of the biggest jobs in world football.”