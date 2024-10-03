Fabrizio Romano has commented on speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag and Manchester United reportedly having a “list” of potential replacements.

Ten Hag is under immense pressure heading into Man Utd‘s Europa League group stage clash against Porto on Thursday night.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing defeat on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd could have easily been beaten more comfortably and Ten Hag is the current favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

United have lost three of their first six Premier League matches this season and we reckon Sunday’s match against Aston Villa is most likely to be Ten Hag’s last as head coach.

Man Utd are already being linked with potential replacements and club icon Alex Ferguson has reportedly made it clear who he wants to succeed Ten Hag.

However, Romano “can guarantee” Man Utd are “not talking to any manager now”.

“I’ve seen the stories but guys, no, I can’t confirm there is any list for managers to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“I can guarantee that Man United are not talking to any manager now, because they want to see the team’s performance against Porto and Aston Villa before making any decision.

“So, all links with all managers… nothing confirmed so far.

“Also, there is nothing at all in the Inzaghi rumours as he’s fully focused on the project at Inter. I’ve honestly no idea where this is coming from.”

There was a major reshuffle at Man Utd in the summer as club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford to become Ten Hag’s new assistant.

This followed the exits of Steve McClaren and Benni McCarthy, who previously held key roles at Old Trafford as part of Ten Hag’s coaching team.

McClaren has subsequently become Jamaica’s manager and former United chief scout – Mick Brown – claims he and Ten Hag had a ‘bust-up’ last season.

“I understand that relationships between the staff last year weren’t very good,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He worked under Steve McClaren in Holland, then they came here and McClaren worked under him.

“So Steve’s now gone, he disappeared very quickly and that all went quiet. Fortunately for him, he’s got another job with Jamaica.

“But it all went quiet and there have been suggestions, from what I’m told by people who know, there was a major difference between the two of them behind-the-scenes.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy has come in now. I was instrumental in signing Ruud and I know him, he’s a top class person, but he can only do what the manager instructs him to do.“