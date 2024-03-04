Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has predicted whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe will sack Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ten Hag is currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Man Utd’s form picked up at the start of this year but optimism at the club has waned over the past week as they have lost two Premier League games in a row. After succumbing to a late winner in their 2-1 home defeat against Fulham, the Red Devils were deservedly beaten 3-1 by Manchester City on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad.

United’s chances of finishing fourth were dealt a further blow on Saturday as Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur picked up three points. Ten Hag’s side are now 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Villans in the Premier League table.

Man Utd went ahead early on against Man City but it was only a matter of time before the hosts mounted a comeback as Ten Hag’s team sat back and allowed their local rivals to dominate.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer expects Ten Hag to be sacked before next season as he “gets found out” when Man Utd play against stronger opposition.

“That’s why you don’t last at the end of the season,” McAteer said on BeIN Sports.

“I honestly don’t think he’ll be there at the end of the season for next season. Jim Ratcliffe will see that and it’s just not good enough for a Manchester United team.

“He did it at Liverpool, now he’s done it at Man City. He gets away with it against the lesser teams but against the better sides he just gets found out.”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Manchester City 3-1 Man Utd… Ten Hag sack, phenomenal Foden, rubbish Rashford



Scholes meanwhile believes new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has “already” decided to part ways with Ten Hag.

“What we’re seeing is a million miles away from a team that should be challenging for the league. Every single season it’s just so far away,” Scholes said.

“I think they [INEOS] have already made their mind up. I don’t think he will be there next season. No.

“From the interviews we’ve heard with Sir Jim, I thought there was a little bit of negativity towards the club the last 10 or 11 years and especially the last two years. I don’t think he’s happy with what’s going on.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re looking for a new manager now. I’m not saying it’s the right decision.

“With new owners anyway they always tend to change the manager and especially with the way they’re playing, where there are in the league and what it’s been like in the last couple of seasons, I just think they’ll make a change.”

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford from Man Utd hero back to (near) zero as quality questioned over ‘commitment’



Over the weekend, a report from The Sun claimed former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has held ‘secret talks’ with Dan Ashworth, who Ratcliffe wants to be United’s new sporting director.

The report explained: ‘As SunSport exclusively revealed, the former Chelsea and Brighton boss met with incoming Old Trafford sporting director Dan Ashworth.

‘The secret talks between the pair – who worked closely together at the Amex – took place last weekend.

‘Potter met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe back in December and remains the new co-owner and his sidekick Sir Dave Brailsford’s No1 choice to take over in the dugout should they sack Ten Hag.’