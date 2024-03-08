Gareth Southgate is among the managers being 'assessed' by Manchester United.

According to reports, Gareth Southgate has given his ‘stance’ on replacing Erik ten Hag to become Manchester United’s new manager before next season.

The Dutchman did a brilliant job during his debut season at Man Utd as they won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

Ten Hag is facing the sack…

The former Ajax boss is coming under increasing pressure heading into this summer, though. This comes after Man Utd suffered disappointing exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Man Utd are still in the FA Cup but face Liverpool in the next round and they are currently sixth in the Premier League.

Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and England boss Southgate is being linked with a shock move to Old Trafford.

This summer’s European Championships is expected to be Southgate’s last major tournament as England manager as his contract is due to expire before the end of this year.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Southgate is one manager being ‘assessed’ by Man Utd as they consider potential replacements for Ten Hag.

READ MORE: Mediawatch… Marcus Rashford fingered by the Mail as xG used to justify Ten Hag sack



A report from TEAMtalk has revealed Southgate’s ‘stance’ on joining Man Utd as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘Ten Hag ace plan takes shape’. They explain.

‘TEAMtalk understands that his inclusion [on United’s shortlist] is more of a nod to the work he’s done with England, rather than him being a top target for the role. ‘Man Utd’s shortlist is extensive and includes some of the very best young coaches in the game and they are still considering their options. ‘Southgate has previously stated that no job in the game scares him and he would back himself to succeed no matter the size of the club. TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the Red Devil’s project appeals to Southgate and he would be very interested in taking up the role. ‘What’s certain, is that Ten Hag is on borrowed time and the process is already underway to find the next manager to take over at Old Trafford.’

Dan Ashworth update

Man Utd’s apparent search for a new manager is ongoing while Ratcliffe attempts to bring Ashworth to Old Trafford from Newcastle.

Providing an update on United’s attempts to make Ashworth their new sporting director, The Athletic’s David Orntein has revealed that their pursuit of the Newcastle chief is a “complicated situation”.

“I have no updates on Ashworth. The same for Jason Wilcox. Ideally, United would get Ashworth in first and then Wilcox, as the plan is for Wilcox to work under Ashworth. But Ashworth is a more complicated situation than Wilcox,” Ornstein said via a Q&A for The Athletic.

READ MORE: Mailbox… Are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his crew really qualified to judge Erik ten Hag?



“United will probably give the Ashworth situation a bit longer and see if an agreement can be reached with Newcastle but if that doesn’t happen, perhaps they will bring in Wilcox sooner and Ashworth follows later.

“Another key role after that has been on the agenda — and naturally, the club will have candidates in mind — but I don’t know of an appointment being close.

“These are very early days and United/INEOS will be studying and discussing the vision, structures, roles, existing staff, new staff, waiting for people to start and plenty more besides… so it might be a while before everything falls into place.”