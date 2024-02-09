Erik ten Hag has been told he “needs more than a gradual improvement” in the remainder of the season as he’s currently “on trial” to keep his job at Manchester United.

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League having generally underwhelmed, and face an “acid test” against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently eight points behind Villa, who sit fourth, and would really fancy their chances of remaining in the Champions League qualification spots were they to beat Ten Hag’s side at the weekend.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos has increased the scrutiny on Ten Hag, and former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton reckons the Dutchman is currently “on trial” and will need his side to show significant improvement to retain his job beyond this season.

Sutton told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “I think he’s on trial now. I think there does come a time where you have to strip everything back and look at the performance levels this season and see how far they have regressed.

“I take your point about what you said about having his best players back. I think that that’s a fair point, but they have really been underwhelming this season. So I think he needs, if it was me, he would need more than just a gradual improvement towards the end of the season for me to keep him on.”

It looks like a good time for United to be playing Villa, who have an excellent home record but have lost their last two by the same 3-1 scoreline, to Newcastle and Chelsea.

United came from two goals down to beat Unai Emery’s side 3-2 in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, but Sutton reckons the Villans will come out on top on Sunday in what is an “acid test” for United and Ten Hag.

“You’d say they’ve had an excellent season. Unai is done a brilliant job, but it’s about finishing the season off now,” he added.

“I was, I think I was surprised by, by them being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea. And then (before that) they beat Sheffield United on their own patch. and beat them well, thrashed them, hammered them, and you think, right, they’re back on track. But overall, it’s been an excellent season for them, but they need to finish it off strongly.

“And of course, Manchester United, this was in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. Villa were two up, absolutely cruising, and Manchester United turned an incredible second half performance to win the game, 3-2.

“But it’s a game which I think that Villa will win because I think that they’ll have that ability to bounce back.

“I think it’s a massive test for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. And you talked about the last three games. This is the last three wins. This is the acid test, though, for Manchester United and where we will learn a lot more about Manchester United than we will about Aston Villa, I think.”

