A former Premier League star claims two Manchester United players ‘hold the key’ to Erik ten Hag’s future after their 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag is under immense pressure following United’s disappointing 3-0 home loss against Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got on the scoresheet, while Bruno Fernandes was sent off before half-time for a challenge on James Maddison.

Tottenham could have easily even more comfortably and Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the first Premier League sacked this season.

The optimism at Man Utd raised in the summer as they had a positive summer in the transfer market, but they have lost three of their opening six Premier League games this season.

Speaking after his side’s loss to Spurs, Ten Hag insisted that he’s not worried about the possibility of being sacked.

“No, I am not thinking about this. I think we all made together this decision to stay together, as an ownership, as a leadership group in the summer,” Ten Hag said.

“Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve as an organisation and how we want to construct a squad and all the decision-making is with togetherness.

“But we knew it will take some time, because of how the (transfer) window went, some players late in like (Manuel) Ugarte, also we have to make some improvement in the organisation, we still have to deal with some injuries, also from some impact players.

“I think we will get better there. We need some time. We are all on one page or in one boat together, the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and the players group as well. I don’t have that concern.”

Former Spurs and England star Paul Robinson has told Football Insider that Man Utd pair Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford could ‘hold the key’ to Ten Hag’s future.

He said: “I was at the game when they beat Barnsley 7-0 and I got hoodwinked into thinking United are back.

“Garnacho was good and kept his place, but Ten Hag made the strangest decision of the season for me by putting Rashford on the bench.

“After that Barnsley game, surely a player like that you’re keeping in the team?

“I think there are questions emerging at Man United surrounding Ten Hag’s man management with his players and the tactics.

“Bruno Fernandes hasn’t scored for 12 games now. He’s not performing and there’s got to be a reason that he’s not playing well.

“The links to the likes of Gareth Southgate and Eddie Howe are there, simply because I don’t think Erik ten Hag is going to be there for much longer.“

A report from Football Insider claims Man Utd chiefs are ‘hearing alarm bells ringing around the future of Ten Hag’.