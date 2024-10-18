Ten Hag sack? Two Man Utd ‘twists’ deemed ‘game-changing’ as INEOS target ‘three candidates’

According to reports, Manchester United’s ‘plans have been disrupted’ in recent weeks as head coach Erik ten Hag remains in a ‘precarious’ position.

The Dutchman was pretty fortunate to keep his job at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League.

Ten Hag was under pressure for most of the campaign, but his side finished the campaign strongly and won the FA Cup.

This saved Ten Hag’s job as INEOS opted to stick with the head coach after they held talks with several potential replacements.

In the summer, the Man Utd boss extended his contract until 2026, but he is back on the plank as his side has endured a miserable start to the new campaign. They have won just two of their first seven Premier League games and have drawn their first two Europa League group matches.

Heading into Saturday’s home game against Brentford, Ten Hag is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and this weekend’s match is a must-win for the Red Devils.

In recent weeks, Thomas Tuchel has been heavily linked with Man Utd, but the former Chelsea boss has been named England’s new permanent head coach.

Tuchel’s predecessor – Gareth Southgate – has also been linked with Man Utd, but he’s indicated that he’s planning to have an extended break before returning to management.

A report from Football Insider claims these ‘two twists are game-changing’ leave Ten Hag ‘in a stronger position after the international break’.

‘England’s appointment of 51-year-old Thomas Tuchel, coupled with Gareth Southgate’s announcement of taking a break from management, has disrupted Man United’s plans to replace Erik ten Hag, 54. ‘Both Tuchel and Southgate, 54, had been heavily linked with the Man United job after Ten Hag’s dismal start to the season. ‘It’s understood the Dutchman remains in a precarious position after leading Man United to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season and their next game against Brentford is pivotal.’

According to German journalist Christian Falk, former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has been contacted by Man Utd as he is ‘one of three candidates’ to replace Ten Hag.

He said: ‘Another Dortmund coach is very highly rated on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist at the moment – it’s Edin Terzic. There has already been contact with the 41-year-old and they’ve been watching him since the summer.

‘United is very impressed with how he reached the Champions League final with Dortmund. Terzic is also available on the market as a free agent, so let’s see how it works out with Erik ten Hag.

‘But I heard that Edin Terzic is one of three candidates considered to succeed the Manchester United boss.’